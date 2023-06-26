Love Island’s George Fensom calls out ‘pick me’ co-star and THE SHADE

Love Island contestants are being dumped from the villa left, right and centre, so you know what that means, don't you?Freshly brewed Love Island 2023 tea ready to be spilled. Quick, cover your floors in bin bags ASAP.

The first contestant to find themselves booted out of the villa, was Bedford-born George Fensom.

After failing to couple up with anyone, George was dumped from Love Island on day five (ouch). Definitely not long enough to get a tan, let alone a girlfriend.

Since he landed back on home turf, George has been answering fans' questions on TikTok and doing the rounds in terms of press, podcasts and general, 'I've just been dumped from Love Island, let's be friends,' chats.

Talking to Love Island 2021 finalist Toby Aromolaran on his podcast Fancy A Chat?, George was not hesitant to dish the dirt on his fellow Islanders.

George was first coupled up with Jess

Toby asked George about his thoughts on current couples – once they had both agreed that Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were 'toxic' but 'sweet', that is. Honestly, make it make sense.

George went IN on not only the turbulent romance between Jess Harding and Sammy Root, but also his thoughts on a certain northern boiler man – Mitchel Taylor aka Luca Bish 2.0.

George started off by chatting about Sammy coupling with Jess after he found himself in the bottom three, "He made it really quick to jump ship to someone who isn’t in the bottom three, that’s not Love Island, you just want to win the show."

"I think he's [ Sammy ] playing a game to be fair, I think he is."

And that's just a sprinkling of the shade that George thrw at his former villa mates, as when Toby brought up the producers splitting up Jess and Sammy, as well as Mitchel and Leah Taylor, George had a few hundred things to say.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR10: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Mitchel. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com

"They're kind of forcing Jess to go with Mitch," Toby began, and it took 0.000002 seconds for George to jump in.

"I think Mitch is forcing Jess anyway," George stated before continuing, "please 'pick me,' just f * * k off."

Damn, do we sense a little bit of bitterness that George has been kicked out but Mitchel is still making the rounds and interfering in every single couple?

Maybe just a tad.

"It's a bit weird," George continued.

However he did also add, "I think they're [ Jess and Mitchel ] are a better match than Sammy and Jess anyway."