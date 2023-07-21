Love Island’s Leah Taylor spills the tea on Kady McDermott and Ouzy See’s relationship

Love Island is at that point in the series where we're having couples thrown out of the villa all over the shop.

The past two weeks have seen FOUR duos booted off the show in some of the most savage of ways, for example Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank were essentially told to leave with immediate effect like some naughty school kids.

And two Islanders who were voted off just a week or so before Amber and Josh were Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie.

leah and montel in the villa together

The couple just about survived the always unpredictable Casa Amor week, sure Montel had a little bit of human contact with Casa girl Tink Reading and sure, pretty much everybody thought he would recouple with Tink rather sticking with Leah.

Cue some harsh words across the fire pit from a scorned Tink.

But after Montel confessed his adoration for Leah from the terrace in front of EVERYBODY, the world didn't open up and eat Leah alive like we're sure she was hoping it would, instead all was forgiven and the couple moved on.

TINK THOUGHT MONTEL WOULD RECOUPLE WITH HER

Since leaving, Leah and Montel have been on a whirlwind press tour and stopped by heat dates to catch up with Harriet Rose where she quizzed them about all their thoughts on the current Love Island couples.

Although a recently dumped duo that came to mind were returning bombshell Kady McDermott and Ella Thomas' Casa Amor fling, Ouzy See.

Asking what the 'vibes' were like between the two of them, Leah is clearly Team Kouzy. It's got a ring to it, right?

"I really do think they have a connection, they're really interested in each other," she explained, "I think the difference in them two, that everyone doesn't realise is that they're a lot older."

By 'a lot older,' Leah doesn't mean fifty she means late twenties.

kady and ouzy looking hot AF

"Kady is 27, Ouzy is like 28/29? They're actually trying to build a proper relationship so they're not going to get together, say 'I love you,' get married, all that, in the space of a week."

Don't mind us, we're just going to go and cry about being over thirty.

"But I feel like people don't realise that, so they're like 'Oh they're boring, they're slow burners', but actually they're trying to build something fundamental to actually have a good relationship."