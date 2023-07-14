EXCLUSIVE: Love Island stars expose ‘convenient’ relationship

We're not going to lie, dumped Casa bombshells always make for the BEST Love Island interviews. They're fresh out of Casa Amor, have completely lost their shot at the main villa – usually at the hands of another Islander – and they are feeling scorned af; which means they're ready to throw some serious shade. So, imagine our faces when we found out we were getting two of them in our studio for an episode of heat Dates this week. To quote Hilary Duff, this is what dreams are made of.

Our Harriet Rose has already been on successful heat Dates with the likes and Mehdi Edno, Mal Nicol, and André Furtado, and this week, she was joined by Casa Amor icons Gabby Jeffrey and Tink Reading for a hot throuple date.

Gabby, Amber, Tink, Danielle, Abi and Molly at the recoupling ©©ITV Plc

Enough tea was spilled to close down a Whittard for a good few days – honestly, we 🫶 a loose-lipped, semi p * ssed off Casa bombshell (our own love life can hard relate) – but the girls reserved the piping stuff for a quick debrief on Jess Harding and Sammy Root – and their future together.

FYI, we interviewed Gabby and Tink hours before the public vote sent Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor packing, so at this moment on the Love Island timeline there was a chance that this was the end of the road for Jess and Sammy. Spoiler alert it wasn't – or was it? Gabby and Tink sure got us thinking after their interview.

Tink (we have to say the more iconically savage of the two) said, "I do think Jess and Sammy will stay just because everyone loves Jess."

Speaking of Sammy – who she shared a kiss with in Casa – Gabby said, "Do you know what? In person he is like one hundred times better looking. He's so tall, he's gorg, and he's just got the gift of the gab. Everyone was in love with him on the first day."

Tink then said, "I think he's got a script, because he had a conversation with all of us and literally said the same thing to all of us,", adding, "He's a lad on the outside that's got a roster of girls."

Jess and Sammy ©©ITV Plc

Our Harriet then prodded the girls re their thoughts on the sincerity of Sammy and Jess' relationship (because let's face it, the boy has sailed to every bombshell like a sailor to a siren and this is Love Island), reminding the girls that the pair closed their relationship off at a "very convenient time". Good old Hazza.

Gabby confessed, "I feel like he wants to believe it in his head. I don't think he'll be swayed anymore – I do think he's done now."

Tink then brutally added, "I think he's done for while he's in there." Oof.

"My opinion is... I think he'd still be with Mal if she had stayed," she added.

Sammy ©ITV

No. Mal's fine. All that queen needs is her furry hats and her iconic laugh and she can slay solo.

Jess and Sammy survived last night's brutal dumping and just as the couple started to relax, Jess was whisked away by new bombshell Josh Brocklebank for a date.