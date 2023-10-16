Sammy Root opens up on ‘passionate’ post-villa job and next TV move

This is usually a very exciting and ego-inflating time in a winning Love Island couple's journey together; you're getting invited to every party going as London's new it couple, Sheesh has a cosy table for two on permanent reserve for you, and Casa Amor bombshells are spit-shining your His and Hers crowns as side hustle. Okay, some slight exaggeration there, but it's October – ten weeks post Love Island our winning couple should be living it up. Unfortunately, that's not the case for Love Island 2023 winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root as the couple split earlier this month after just two months of dating IRL.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root ©Getty Images (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

Love Island fans don't need us to tell them that the journey of a winning LI couple that stays together is VERY different to one that doesn't, and while Jess is busy working on her new In The Style collection and going on a different holiday every 45 minutes, we can't help but wonder – what are Sammy's next steps looking like?

In short: like a never-ending staircase. It seems Sammy is determined to strive in the wake of his very public break-up.

Love Island winner Sammy Root www.instagram.com/sammyroot_ ©Love Island winner Sammy Root www.instagram.com/sammyroot_/

heatworld recently caught up with Sammy – who btw wasn't shamelessly promoting anything, just happy to have a chin-wag, which we kind of love – to discuss all sorts, including his 'passionate' post-villa/relationship job and his next TV moves.

When we asked Sammy about his upcoming work, he stressed that he "loves doing charity work", in fact, it's always been a "passion" of his. As such, he plans to use his new following to help charities like Dogs Trust and Mind.

"I love doing charity work. It’s always been a passion of mine and my family have always been quite big on charity," he told us.

"Since I’ve got a much bigger following now, I can use that to do some more. I’m going to Dogs Trust on Wednesday.

"I am brainstorming at the moment to do a little challenge for myself, to raise money for charity. I’m not sure what yet. I’ll be doing something soon. I’d like to do the challenge for Mind – the mental health charity. I’ve got a bit of history with friends and family who have struggled. It’s quite a passion for me to do something along those lines."

Not an Islander using their newfound powers for good instead of evil ❤️.

Love Island winner Sammy Root www.instagram.com/sammyroot_ ©Love Island winner Sammy Root www.instagram.com/sammyroot_

Sammy also revealed that he's been working on his own brand behind the scenes, teasing an exciting new product launch coming VERY soon.

He told us, "I’ve got a product coming out soon – it’s unisex, it’s going to be amazing. I can’t say too much on it. It’s something I’m passionate about and always wanted to do. I’ve been working on it since I’ve been out [of the villa] and I’m excited for it to be released. [The announcement will drop] within a month maybe. We’re getting there."

We're guessing a product for wavy/curly hair a la Eyal Booker or a range of oversized hoodies or activewear. We're guessing something similar to the latter as he continued, "I love my fashion. Down the fashion route is a big thing for me. I’ve always been, not to blow my own trumpet, I’ve always been very athletic. It would be nice to do something in that area. I love my skiing which no one really knows about - I’ve got a holiday coming up. It would be nice to maybe do something down that line. I’m excited for everything."

But what about telly, boo? That's where we first fell in love with you, after all.

Sammy (ITV) ©ITV

Sammy told us, "Love Island, I always used to watch with my mum – it was always something I wanted to do. But the same goes for Dancing on Ice – that’s a bucket list for me. I’ve always watched it and I love my ice skating. That’s a big one. I’m A Celebrity again… I’m very scared of bugs so would be nice to conquer my fear. Then maybe, I’d love to do Big Brother and SAS Who Dares Wins."

Climb, Sammy, CLIMB.