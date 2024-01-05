Made in Chelsea’s Ella Wills: her age, Instagram and relationship with Julius Cowdrey

Can you really call yourself a Made in Chelsea star if you haven't dated at least two of the cast members?

Luckily for the likes of Yasmine Zweegers, Sam Prince and David 'Temps' Templer they all fall perfectly into the category.

In fact, we imagine the majority of the MIC girls and guys are part of that not so niche group which is probably how Ella Wills managed to bag the role back in 2017.

That and the fact she owns a HELIPAD. How very Chelsea...

Ella was on mic back in the day ©getty

Who is Ella Wills?

Ella is a former Made in Chelsea star turned influencer. A classic move.

We assume her fam have a fair bit of dollar as a) she was on Made in Chelsea and b) did we mention her family's home HAS A HELIPAD.

Truly how the other half-lives.

How old is Ella Wills?

During her MIC stint Ella was just 19 years old. She's now 25 years old, with her birthday being in March.

Ella wills © (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Where is Ella Wills from?

Although she studied at the University of Edinburgh, Ella is from London, babes. Parsons Green to be exact.

When was Ella Wills on Made in Chelsea?

Ella was originally on the show in 2017. In fact, she was the reason Tristan Phipps joined the Kings Road bunch as he was introduced as her ex-boyfriend. Obviously this was pre-Liv Bentley.

Ella on made in Chelsea ©channel 4

When Ella joined for the 13th series she seemed to be pals with Sam Thompson as he told then-girlfriend Tiff Watson if him and Tiff weren't an item he would be dating Ella.

LOL, only Sam would make such a declaration.

What does Ella Wills do?

Having the best time apparently, from holidays to Marbella trips to Barbados and countless parties, Ella is living the former reality TV star dream.

What happened between Ella Wills and Julius Cowdrey?

Ella dated Julius Cowdrey during her time on MIC, but the spiritual singer cheated on her and her helipad.

Unsurprisingly she was not happy about the revelation, in fact, if we remember correctly she called it "disgusting."

Ella and Julius ©getty

Who is Ella Wills dating?

Ella is now loved up with a new fella who joins her on her countless exotic escapades, they probably use her helicopter to get from a to b.

Does Ella Wills have Instagram?

Yup, you can follow her and check out the countless holidays snaps @ellanicolawills.