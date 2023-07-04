EXCLUSIVE Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell opens up about ‘petty’ cast members

It won't be long before Made in Chelsea is back on our screens and after the absolute chaos from last season we cannot wait to see what the SW3 cast has in store for us.

After spending a week or so in Corsica (a Mediterranean island just off the coat of France FYI, we Googled it so you don't have to) the poshest gals and guys on the box are back on UK soil for some last-minute MIC filming.

One person who has had their fair share of drama and knows first hand what life on a reality TV show is truly like, is resident peacemaker Emily Blackwell.

Emily is BFFs with Miles

Emily has been part of Chelsea for seven years and in that time she has had to deal with some not so fun times, ahem, Harvey Armstrong, ahem.

Not to mention being best buds with London lothario Miles Nazaire comes with its fair share of rumours and rows.

Emily and her mum Rachel, who are currently in the process of recording their very own podcast, sat down with heat to chat all things MIC.

Emily admitted that although she loves life on Chelsea she's found the last season to be "a bit catty at points," with her mum agreeing that it was, "a bit spiteful."

Emily and Melissa try to stay out of the drama

It's hard to pinpoint which part Emily and her mum are referencing as the drama was dram-ing in the previous series.

Could they perhaps mean newbie Imogen Bloom falling out with Willow Day over Harvey Armstrong?

Or possibly Paris Made hating on Yasmin Zweegers for a reason nobody quite understood?

And don't even get us started on that Inga Valentiner and Robbie Mullet mess.

Emily went on to admit, "We all love a good fight, but it got a bit petty," and in a way only a mum could, Rachel added her own thoughts on the matter.

"The Maevas and the Imogens, they're bonkers but they make for good TV," she pointed out, "but you can't all be bonkers."

An absolute icon in the making is Rachel Blackwell.

Paris and Willow were involved in some drama last season

There is a reason Emily is a fan favourite and it lies in her honesty as she admitted, "if I was acting out I would want my friend to tell me. Treat people how you want to be treated, you know?"

Emily has become somewhat of a calming presence in recent years and now she is settled down with beau Jordan Alexander she often finds herself as the voice of reason amongst the Chelsea chaos.

But the mother/daughter duo confessed it's all in the name of good telly as Rachel said, "If everyone got on…"

With Emily finishing, "It would be so boring."

Amen to that.