Made in Chelsea’s Sam Prince reveals the cast member he RARELY gets on with

Oh these Made in Chelsea cast members can't ever just get along, can they?

It's giving high school but do we lowkey love it? Of course.

For, how boring would reality TV be if posh folks didn't fall out in Raffles and find a way of somehow ruining a full expenses paid (we assume) holiday to some boujeé place none of us have ever heard of? No one does high end drama quite like the cast of MIC.

FYI, Corsica is a Mediterranean Island near France, we googled it so you don't have to. You are WELCOME.

MIC cast

The most recent series of Made in Chelsea was of course a family getaway to said Island and my goodness they caused a right bloody scene.

Imogen Bloom and Temps fell out for the 7869363860368 time, newly single Liv Bentley found herself caught up in some drama she was not happy about and a couple genuinely broke up, as in a real-life romance came to an end.

Sam Prince and Inga Valentiner called it a day on their relationship and approximately 48 hours after they broke up, Sam hooked up with Yasmine Zweegers. See? High school.

'Princey' as he was nicknamed by MIC icon Jamie Laing, has admitted he had some regrets following his actions and has been making the rounds on the odd podcast to open up about what went down between him, Inga and Yas.

inga and sam together ©E4

He was a guest on Love Island star Chloe Burrows' podcast this week and chatted all things Chelsea, he also revealed which co-star he barely gets on with. You have one guess.

"Who do you hate?" The Love Island 2021 finalist demanded.

Sam was hesitant with his response and answered, "hate is a strong word" before going on to name names, "Right now, me and Miles [Nazaire] are not… we probably get on a week in the year."

One week out of 52? We can't even do that maths but considering they have to work together on a daily basis it must be hella awks.

"Temps and Miles," Sam continued. "They come as one."

Well, he isn't wrong, those two are practically joined at the hip.

BFFs miles and temps ©Getty Images

This doesn't come as much of a surprise as Sam and Miles had a bit of a barney during the Corsica eps, what with Miles being besties with Yas and all.

We also vaguely recall Miles complaining about Sam always having his nipples out...

