MAFS UK: Adrienne Naylor reveals who’s NOT how they seem on camera – and it’s actually lovely

With even more brides and grooms being thrown into the world of MAFS, tensions are high and naturally fights are starting to break out between just about everyone.

Apparently, Luke Worley was recently axed from the show after scrapping with another groom and don't even get us started on Brad Skelly and that whole fiasco.

But it turns out that not everyone on the show is as naughty or nice as we are all led to believe by those pesky producers. We settled down with intruder bride, Adrienne Naylor, and she revealed which co-star is is being perceived in a different manner.

Adrienne ©channel 4

Chatting about her fellow intruder, we asked the bride if she felt all the backclash Mark Kiley had been receiving was following his comments about groom Sean Malkin and his place of work, was fair.

"I understand why people think that he's being probably a little bit, how do I word it? Probably a bit stuck up from that comment," she explained in reference to Mark thoughts about his groom Sean working at New Look when Mark works in 'high end fashion.'

It was low key shade, tbf.

"I get why the viewers would see it as that, however, Mark in real life honestly, he just, he's so fun," she added, "His energy is so nice. And he just has the whole room in stitches. He comes out with these little cracking one liners and I do hope that the viewers get to see more of that from him."

Sean and Mark have been matched

There is always a risk when you take part in a reality TV show that you may well get the 'villain edit' and you can either choose to embrace it or destroy it.

We love to see it.

Mark had thoughts on Sean's career ©channel 4

"It's not taken as serious and as literal as he is saying it," Adrienne explained, "You know when somebody's really overly camp and they'll say it in like, 'Oh honey' type of vibe. That's how he is but you know that when you're with him and in his presence that it's funny."

Mark has only just joined this season of MAFS, so there is still time for him to become a fan fave and win over the viewers.