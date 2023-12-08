MAFS UK’s JJ Slater parties with ‘unacceptable’ bride

Apparently it was a Married At First Sight UK crossover in Essex last night and, obviously, we are here for it but at the same time it's throwing us off kilter.

The world of reality TV has been merging an unfathomable amount recently and it confuses us when a Love Island contestant is off gallivanting with a Made in Chelsea cast member. For, how did this come to be?

Sorry, but what?

And just last night JJ Slater, from this year's series of MAFS UK enjoyed a night out with not just a bride from a different series but also a former TOWIE star.

jj Slater on mafs uk 2023 ©channel 4

What is going on in the House of Commons? Or perhaps it should be, what is going on in the House of Sims?

Taking to her social media, Demi Sims, shared a video of a delish looking meal and tagged not just JJ but also Nikita Jasmine, who was a controversial contestant on Married At First back in 2021.

The hopeful bride was booted out of the show for her "unacceptable behaviour," and Nikita previously opened up to The Sun about her time on the romance reality TV show and admitted that she was, "truly sorry for any upset I caused during my time in the experiment."

©Instagram, @demisims

Nowadays Nikita seems to living the influencer lifestyle, after a stint on Celebs Go Dating obv like every other reality TV star, and is also busy having her hair brushed by JJ Slater.

Yeah, it's not a sentence we thought we would be typing either and yet here we are.

Demi posted another video of Nikita and JJ which featured the Essex lad brushing Nikita's long Rapunzel-esque locks in the middle of the restaurant.

The youngest Sims sister even captioned the video, "whipped" and this has us wondering are these two a thing now?

©Instagram, @demisims

Just this week JJ's MAFS co-star, Laura Jayne Vaughan, took to her Instagram to deny that her and JJ were an item after he posted acozy af looking pic of them on his grid.

Was Laura quick to deny romance rumours of her and JJ because he's loved up with Nikita? Watch this space.