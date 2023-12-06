MAFS UK’s Laura Jayne Vaughan breaks silence on co-star romance rumours

We don't want to shade the Married At First Sight panel of love experts or anything as they do seem to be full of wisdom, but this year there appears to have been a mix-up when it comes to pairings.

Just three of the MAFS 2023 couples were still together when the series came to an end with at least two of the matches swapping their designated bride or groom for another.

MAFS cast 2023 ©channel 4

After Brad Skelly was axed from the social experiment for his behaviour, him and Shona Manderson split and she is now dating Matt Pilmoor, who was originally matched with Adrienne Naylor, FYI.

As for Ella Morgan, she was first partnered with Nathaniel Valentino but when 'intruder' groom JJ Slater sauntered in on the arm of Bianca Petronzi, Ella took one look at the Essex lad with his cheeky grin and was a goner.

Ella and JJ called it a day on their 'relationships' with Nathaniel and Bianca returning to the show in a brand spanking new couple. But did the new budding romance last? Erm, no, it did not.

JJ and Ella joined as a new couple ©channel 4

Fast forward to November 2023 and rumours have circulated that ANOTHER love affair has blossomed between JJ and a different MAFS contestant.

Honestly, this fella.

JJ posted a photo on his Instagram grid which featured him and Laura Jayne Vaughan looking rather cozy and couple-y at a festive bar.

Naturally, fans went WILD and filled the comments section with their thoughts on the duo.

Comments such as "Yes to this couple 🙌" and "More than friends 😉😆❤️❤️", as well as "Beautiful couple ❤️" and "You both look so good together though 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥" flooded the comments section and led Laura to respond.

Laura, who was originally with Arthur Poremba but ditched him at the altar on the season finale, adding a statement to the post.

"Honestly guys, we are just friends I promise! Ella was meant to come with us on the night out but she couldn't make it last min and no, I am not holding anything , my hand is resting on my shin 😂😂😂😂"

The fact that Ella was also supposed to be in attendance has now made us wonder if Ella and JJ are in fact reuniting...

The MAFS reunion episode is set to air in 2024 and all three are expected to turn up for the sure to be explosive dinner party, honestly, we cannot wait.