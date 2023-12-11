Laura Jayne Vaughan parties with Made in Chelsea star amid romance rumours with MAFS co-star

This year's Married At First Sight UK contestants are a social bunch; since the show came to an end all they seem to be doing is partying with other stars from the world of reality TV. Goals.

Jordan Gayle partied it up a storm with a Made in Chelsea cast member who was admittedly on the show for 0.2 seconds, but still...

But Jordan isn't the only contestant from this year's series of MAFS UK to spend quality time with a Made in Chelsea babe, as Laura Jayne Vaughan had a Christmas shindig with half the world of reality TV, including an MIC cast member.

©channel 4

It's no secret that Laura has a penchant for Chelsea boys; she dated one prior to her MAFS stint and only mentioned it a couple of hundred times on the show, that a Chelsea fella was what she after.

Arthur Poremba truly didn't stand a chance.

Taking to her social media, Laura posted a collection of pics from a festive AF party and who should make an appearance on the grid? Only David 'Temps' Templer.

Temps ©channel 4

Temps joined the guys and girls of SW3 earlier on in the year as the bestie of London's fave lothario Miles Nazaire. But the year hasn't been an easy one for Temps; he first had a rather fiery romance with newbie Imogen Bloom before starting up a love affair with fan fave Liv Bentley.

Although in the most recent episodes Liv called it a day on their relationships, leaving a weeping Temps all emotional and very single. Bless his cottons.

But now fans are hoping that the TikTok turned reality TV star has found a new love with MAFS bride, Laura.

©instagram @laurajaynevaughan

The comments section is brimming with excited followers hoping that Laura and Temps are now 'a thing'. This comes after Laura flat-out denied she was dating her co-star, JJ Slater, when a cozy pic of them made the rounds on social media.

One fan wrote, "OMG yes to you & Temps!!! 😍😍" with another adding, "Yesss you and Temps! You're both so lovely!! 🥰", as well as, "Ooooo you and Temps 😍🔥❤️"

Laura and Temps were also joined by several other famous faces including former Made in Chelsea and ex of Liv Bentley, Digby Edgley, as well as two Love Island bombshells; Tommy Fury and Leah Taylor.

Laura replied to one of the comments with a collection of laughing emojis and in our eyes that means they're pretty much in a committed relationship now. Right?