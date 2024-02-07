Married At First Sight UK’s Johnathan Wileman: his age, Instagram and romance with Amy Christophers

The day of reckoning is nearly here and by that we mean Married At First Sight Australia will soon return to a TV screens and hopefully fill the void that Love Island is sure to leave behind when All Stars comes to an end.

Both the UK and Aussie version of the social experiment turned reality TV show from last year were hella chaotic and offered up all the drama you could possibly want in a dating series.

From everything that came out of Harrison Boon and Luke Worley's mouth, to Ella Morgan and constantly Alyssa Barmonde causing a scene, the brides and grooms lived for the dramz.

Another contestant who was a controversial addition to MAFS during his time on the show, was Johnathan Wileman.

He took part in the social experiment back in 2022, before the days of Luke and Jordan Gayle's feud or Erica Roberts calling out the 'mean girls' of the show.

Johnathan may not have kicked down a door or had a row at a spa but he did cause some controversy with fans taking to social media to call out his 'misogynistic' views. Awks.

But it has been two years since The Daily Mail reported as such and since then Johnathan has a hell of a long way.

Who is Johnathan Wileman?

Taking part in MAFS UK in 2022, Johnathan is a former reality TV star turned influencer and 'fitness enthusiast.'

How old is Johnathan Wileman?

Johnathan is 33 years old .

Where is Johnathan Wileman from?

Yorkshire.

What does Johnathan Wileman do?

Before taking part in MAFS, Johnathan was a carpenter, but judging by his Instagram he is now leading an influencer lifestyle with LOTS of travelling.

What happened between Johnathan Wileman and Sophie Brown?

Although matched by the marriage experts for their compatibility, Johnathan and Sophie Brown were not to be. From the moment Johnathan revealed his fave food was Haribo it was destined to fail. It also didn't go down too well when he admitted that he didn't want to "rip her clothes off."

Unsurprisingly, they are no longer together.

What happened between Johnathan Wileman and Amy Christophers?

They may not have taken part in the same season of MAFS but that didn't stop Johnathan and Amy Christophers from hitting it off.

He previously opened up to his Instagram followers about what happened between the two of them and revealed, "Me and Amy were getting to know each other, she helped me a hell of a lot through MAFS, always very supportive."

However, it was a short-lived love affair and they are no longer an item.

Who is Johnathan Wileman dating?

He is now loved up with someone who wasn't on any series of MAFS. Johnathan is in a relationship with Abigail Blockley who we don't know much about as her social media is strictly private.

HOWEVER, from the looks of a recent grid post, the pair are moving in together AND expecting a baby. Sharing the most wholesome snap imaginable, Jonathan wrote, "The best year ❤️.

"Exciting times ahead 🏡👶."

What is Jonhathan Wileman's Instagram?

You can follow him at @JonathanWileman. Nice and easy when it's just their name, isn't it?

