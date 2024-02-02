MAFS UK EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Gayles’s new job revealed as he takes Erica Roberts romance to the next level

Not long until the new series of Married At First Sight Australia series is back on our screens and between that and Love Island: All Stars our weekday evenings are sorted.

One person who probably won't be watching the Aussie series of the social experiment turned reality TV show is MAFS UK 2023 bride, Erica Roberts.

Erica won't be watching MAFS Australia ©channel 4

The Scottish dancer told us as much when we caught up with her for a chat earlier this week.

"I don't know if I'm ready for that yet," Erica laughed, "I'm still trying to recover from watching our series."

Honestly, we don't blame her; the UK brides and grooms may be a tad chaotic but they have NOTHING on the unpredictable romantics from down under.

During our gossip, Erica also opened up about what's in store for her and Jordan Gayle, her current bae and the groom she was matched with on the dating show last year.

erica and jordan ©channel 4

There is no denying that everyone was gutted when the boxing match between Jordan and his MAFS nemesis Luke Worley was called off, but it turns out that if anything it has just spurred Jordan on.

"Jordan’s been training, he’s put in hard work, he loves boxing anyway, he wanted to do boxing regardless of if it was Luke he was fighting or not," Erica explained.

"You can watch it on pay per view and if it gets ten thousand views he wants to give five grand to a men’s mental health charity and five grand to a cancer charity."

Erica went on to explain that it is also a potential career move for the northerner.

"He loves boxing and it's definitely something he wants to continue doing in the future."

Is Jordan Gayle the new Tommy Fury? We have a feeling that Erica wouldn't mind being the new Molly Mae.

Not only is Erica the latest celeb to be confirmed as a BPerfect Ambassador but she defo knows a thing or two about fashion and beauty.

We also couldn't resist asking whether she would ever step into the ring and ofc Erica gave an honest and hilarious response.

"I would not want my nails to get ruined," she laughed, "I’ll just make sure I look good on the night. I’ll have an absolute show-stopping outfit on, make up and hairs going to be up, I’ll be at the sides cheering him on."

We have ZERO doubts that Erica is going to look like the ultimate queen at the boxing match as she nailed every single dinner party outfit on MAFS.

erica and Jordan are moving in together ©channel 4

The Edinburgh native also revealed that her and Jordan are taking a MAJOR step in their relationship and we have to admit it's pretty cute.

"Jordan and I are viewing houses in Manchester, been really fun," she confessed.

"We have found our dream apartment but I don’t want to jinx it," she joked, "I'm going to keep my fingers crossed but we've been looking for places and were really, really hoping we can move in the next month so we can finally have a base and finally be settled."

Manifesting good vibes for this duo; every limb and digit crossed, everybody.

"But its crazy because the date they actually gave us to move in to this flat is Valentine’s Day."

Sorry, but if that isn't a strong sign the couple is on the right path we don't know what is, it is giving major rom-com energy and we will be booking front row seats at the cinema, thanks.