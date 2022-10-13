Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish to reunite following ‘bullying’ row

Love Island 2022 stars Tasha Ghouri and Luca Bish are set to reunite for a new TV show after he was accused of bullying her during their time in the villa.

As anyone who has been obsessively refreshing their Instagram feeds (just us?) will know, Tasha and her boyfriend Andrew Le Page have been going from strength to strength since finishing the show in fourth place. However, question marks about their relationship were raised on the show by Andrew’s pals Luca and Dami Hope – with some viewers even labelling them “bullies”.

Luca and Dami later apologised for their treatment of Tasha (although fans did accused producers of orchestrating the chats) and it appears they’ve cleared the air as they’ll be working together once again.

The groups will be putting on their best vocal performance in a bid to impress a studio audience and the Super Panel. Anyone else getting Pitch Perfect vibes?

The show, which will support ITV’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking, will also feature clips of the stars discussing their own experiences with mental health.

Last week, Tasha sparked rumours she was snubbed from Luca’s girlfriend Gemma Owen’s launch party to celebrate her debut PrettyLittleThing collection. While Gemma partied with Islanders like Paige and Antigoni, Tasha instead gave fans a glimpse of a night in with Andrew as they shared a romantic dinner at their new love nest.

Tasha also revealed which Islanders she stills speaks to and failed to mention Gemma, telling The Sun, “I have been mostly in touch with Indiyah and Paige.”