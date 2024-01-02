Wait, what? Big Brother’s Trish Balusa is related to this MAFS star

Life just hasn't been the same since ITV's reboot of Big Brother ended in November 2023. The main reason being that as soon as the series wrapped, we had to start going out in the evenings again (Christmas didn't help much there either) which includes socialising AND spending money – two things we, frankly, hate. At least we saved a bit of money on Deliveroo orders (that's such a lie). Urgh, anyone else feeling very January today?

If you're a heat journalist, not only did you lose a nightly dose of Big Brother 2023 dramz when the series concluded, you also stopped writing about the housemates every day and interviewing them on the regs because they all pretty much returned to their wholesome lives (apart from Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan who are living their best prodigal lives), which was sad.

Big Brother 2023 cast ©ITV

This is why we're pretty chuffed that some MAJOR housemate goss has dropped in our laps in early January because we get to write about these icons again – and our fave show again – on 2 January aka the sh*ttest day of the year.

Our mood is giving Jordan right now, isn't it? You're right, you don't need that – you're waiting out 2 January just like us, it's not fair. Okay, we're channelling a bit of Yinrun Huang or Trish Balusa henceforth for the sake of our gorgeous readers.

Speaking of Trish, the comeback is comebacking, apparently... *seamless*

Trish ©James Veysey/Shutterstock

Trish – who was evicted on day 35 and faced controversy when a collection of old tweets resurfaced resulting in her allegedly being uninvited from the Big Brother final – recently took to social media to not only confirm that she will be appearing as a special guest at RuPaul's DragCon UK, but reveal that she is actually related to a MAFS UK 2023 queen.

She did it so casually, too.

Taking to Twitter/X following one of her regular TikTok Lives last week, Trish tweeted (X'd?), "That TikTok Live was so good. Ended up meeting my cousin on the Live (Porscha from Married At First Sight is my cousin). Kerry [Riches], Hallie [Clarke] AND Farida [Khalifa] joined. I also got a chance to apologise to Farida as well which gives me peace of mind."

Big Brother's Trish is cousins with MAFS UK's Porscha ©Channel 4

Yep, Trish is cousins with MAFS UK's Porscha Pernelle aka the spin the bottle icon.

We're assuming this to be true and not just some pants reality star in-joke we've been left out of. We hope so, anyway, because we haven't been this obsessed about a random af celeb family connection since Lara Jenkins revealed she was related to Rykard Jenkins.

Porscha was one of the many brides looking for true love on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight (which means Trish and Porscha were on telly at the same time, btw). The dating experts paired Porscha up with Terence Edwards but it all ended in tears after a game of spin the bottle.

Porscha decided that spin the bottle was the perfect time to kiss a couple of the other grooms who were NOT Terence. Not only did she get it on with the other chaps, Terence wasn't there to voice his thoughts on the ordeal and when he did find out he wasn't impressed and the couple eventually broke up.

Happy New Year, lovelies. 2 January, we're almost there...