EXCLUSIVE Love Island All Stars: why the Islanders had two days off from filming

You know what, we have to give it to the Love Island producers - All Stars has actually been iconic.

Bringing Molly Smith and Callum Jones as bombshells on day one? Savage.

Messy Mitch Taylor vs Anton Danyluk? Couldn't write it.

Toby Aromolaran 'moving mad' just like his Love Island 2021? Prime time TV.

toby's keeping us entertained ©ITV

Now we know that Islanders get a 'day off' and that's why a normal Love Island episode isn't on TV on Saturdays but apparently things were too juicy for the producers to handle during week one of All Stars.

"I genuinely think [the producers] did not predict how wild it was going to be. Think when we was in there [during the 2020 series].

"I was in there four/five weeks and you [Shaughna] was in there even longer. Think how many afternoons we had off to chill. Hardly any."

shaughna and demi together during series 6 ©ITV

She then said, "I was in [All Stars] we had two and a half days just to chill because there was so much going on, they had to separate us and was like, 'Guys, we need to chill' - and that was the first week."

Not the Islanders getting separated because too much was going on.

LOL.

