EXCLUSIVE Love Island All Stars: why the girls AREN’T coupling up with Anton Danyluk

Look, we're as obsessed with Love Island as the next person.

Probably more because we've watched all 11 series and that doesn't include Celebrity Love Island.

However one thing we can't help but get annoyed about are the Islanders not picking the 'nice guy'.

We get it, we get it, we all love a bad boy - famous words from Gogglebox's Christopher Ashby-Steed - but when you're on TV and you have £50k up for grabs, surely you'd couple up with the nicest Islander who the public ADORE?

anton needs to win the £50k ©ITV

Now, we have to be honest. The first time around we wasn't 100 per cent sold on Anton and that was mainly because he kept calling Molly-Mae Hague a game player and predicted that she "wouldn't last" with Tommy Fury. Five years, an engagement and a Bambi later and they're still together.

However he's redeemed himself.

Not only did he read Mitch Taylor to filth over that bro code vs morals drama but he also seems to be one of the few boys not jumping from Islander to Islander.

a reminder of mitch vs anton ©ITV

Everyone (including us) are confused why none of the girls are coupling up with him as one person tweeted, "Anton is the most mentally and emotionally mature man in there. I can't understand why none of the girls want him!"

Someone else added, "Almost every girl wants to marry Anton but then no girls are wanting him. Make it make sense."

Well, when we caught up with Demi Jones during our first episode of heat's Under the Duvet (it's now a podcast FYI), we HAD to ask what's going on with Anton and now, it all makes sense.

demi's spilled the tea on anton's antics ©ITV

"The first day we was in, he beelined for Georgia Steel. He was like 'I fancy Georgia. I want Georgia.'

"So naturally as a woman you're not 'Well, I'm not going to go for you because clearly you're bang in love with someone else.'

"But then he made that mistake repeatedly. So he did that with Georgia for a bit, then he went to Molly [Smith], then Georgia [Harrison]."

She then added, "But I would have cracked on with Anton, he's lovely."

hopefully he'll have better luck with joanna ©ITV

Well, well, well.

We don't blame the girls for not chasing Anton down, especially if by the sounds of it he friend zones them all.

We're not sure who's getting dumped tonight but if Anton's still in the villa then please can he couple up with Joanna Chimonides and they live happily ever after?

She was an iconic 2019 Islander because she was only in the villa for 16 days but has managed to bag a career from her two week stint, 697k Instagram followers and remember when she branded Michael Griffiths a "snake"?

LOL.

For more Love Island goss from the latest dumped Islanders, make sure you listen to heat's under the duvet.