Love Island EXCLUSIVE: You’ll never guess which OG All Star Casey O’Gorman has history with

All we can say about taller-than-you-think Casey sauntering into the villa with his bouncy dark chocolate waves dancing in the South African breeze is, it's about time. Before you go all internet on us, hear us out...

There was absolutely no way in reality telly hell, besties Casey and Tom Clare weren't going to be on this thing together, mainly because we're uncertain they know how to function as independent, autonomous beings. They have been glued at the hip since they first met this time last year (in the same villa – cute) and bringing the mischievous Casey in now to back his boy Tom just feels like a solid production move.

Also, as a bombshell, Casey has the potential to cause a few explosions and put certain Islanders on different trajectories in that villa. Not only is he a massive flirt, but he is the cheekiest of cheeky chaps and is constantly partying it up at boujie events with his partner in crime – which means he most likely knows all of the All Stars in that villa/might even have a history with some of the girls...

Funny you should say that, Us, because according to winter Love Island 2020 legend turned All Star Demi Jones – who was recently dumped from the All Stars villa alongside Louis Morrison – Casey has a history with one of the OG girls and it sounds spicy.

Love Island besties Shaughna Phillips and Demi popped into our studios recently to spill some serious show tea and give us an insight into just how well all these Islanders REALLY know each other on an episode of heat's Under the Duvet podcast.

Frankly the goss was unreal (like, all the fire emojis) and featured this scorching tea spillage: according to Demi, Casey and Georgia Harrison once "had a thing".

Side note - we're low key obsessed with Demi. These days, she's giving that fun young aunt at a wedding that has tea on absolutely everyone in the family and no one is off limits if she likes you enough (and she loves heat and we love her).

While talking about how everyone is running into their exes in the All Stara villa, Demi revealed, "Georgia Harrison and Casey had a thing."

Sorry, that's all she said – it was a proper rogue mic drop moment, although she did add that she reckons Casey is going to continue where he left off and start grafting Georgia H inside those villa walls. And considering Georgia H can no longer get her flirt on with Mitch Taylor, there's every chance the pair might relight this alleged fire.

Only time will tell – but good luck to any girl who manages to physically and emotionally manoeuvre herself in between Casey and Tom because we have no doubt their All Stars reunion is going to be cute af/border-line arousing.

