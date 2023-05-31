Love Island ‘villain’ teases bombshell return

The new series of Love Island hasn't even aired yet and there is already talks of bombshells.

As we all familiarise ourselves with a fresh set of twenty- something hotties AKA the class of summer Love Island 2023, a certain Islander from this year's winter version has hinted they might do an Adam Collard and head back to the villa for a second chance at love...

The most recent series saw Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan take home the £50,000 prize money and the title of King and Queen of the villa but one of the most talked about stars of the show was a certain glove-wearing, high pony-sporting, ring girl.

Yep, you guessed it, Olivia Hawkins has teased that she will be making a Love Island comeback and fans are divided.

Liv took to Tik Tok to share a video of her lip-syncing to a Kardashians clip with one of her pals, the potential bombshell wrote, "When I tell her I'm going on Love Island again but as a bombshell this time."

One follower commented, "LIV DONT JOKE AROUND PLS I WASNT GONNA WATCH THIS SEASON BUT IF UR IN IT I WILLLL" to which Liv responded with the "👀👀" emoji and if that isn't the most unsubtle way to tell us you are planning on making a comeback we don't know what to tell you.

Another person wasn't as on board with the idea, commenting, "i will cry for days on end". This fuelled a sarky response from Liv who replied, "I’ll wipe your tears, Lils."

The ponytail princess was a key player in this year's winter edition of the romance reality show and was one of the season's most controversial contestants, down to the fact that she seemed to make drama out of absolutely nothing.

However, once Liv had left the villa she realised just how much of the show had been 'filtered,' and even confessed, "Watching some of the clips back, I completely understand – I'd have the same opinion of me."

It didn't stop the former Islander from embracing the 'villain,' image that had been created of her; she even teamed up with Love Island 2022 icon Coco Lodge in a truly iconic TikTok.

Casa Amor chica Coco was of course caught up in the Andrew Le Page x Tasha Ghouri dramz and experienced some serious hate around #titgate and also ended up receiving the infamous villain edit.