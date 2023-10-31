The most bankable Love Island 2023 stars

Here at heatworld we're OBSESSED with finding out how much celebs and influencers earn - check out heat's rich list 2023.

1) Molly Marsh, 22, £750k

As an actress and influencer before entering the villa, she’s the Love Islander most likely to have a successful TV career. Molly Marsh reportedly landed a six-figure fashion deal four days into this summer’s show, while her 1.1m TikTok followers means she should earn £££ from social media.

2) Jess Harding, 23, £250k

Since winning with(now-ex) beau Sammy Root this summer, Jess Harding has increased her £25k prize money by snagging a 100k+ deal with InTheStyle. Jess has also returned to her day-job as CEO of London clinic Candy Aesthetics, where she earns an estimated £47k a year.

3) Whitney Adebayo, 25, £200k

Before stepping foot into Casa Amor, clever Whitney Adebayo had her own luxury wig business (Candy Corner), where she earned an estimated £58k a year. She’s teamed with Ben’s Original rice and plans to release a line of merch called “It’s Giving” after her villa catchphrase.

4) Tom Clare, 24, £150k

Tom Clare was the only Winter Love Island contestant to secure a brand deal – signing up to eBay to become a pre-loved ambassador. The footie player has now quit his Macclesfield club (estimated salary: £52k), moved into a London bachelor pad, and enjoyed a swanky Marbella holiday.

5) Sanam Harrinanan, 25, £120k

