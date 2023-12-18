MAFS UK’s Georges Berthonneau shades ‘knob cheese’ co-stars

When a Married At First Sight cast member takes to social media to answer a few of their fans burning questions, we listen up. For us, reality TV stars divulging deets on their time in the public eye is practically our bread and butter.

The latest person to reveal their thoughts on his time on this year's series of Married At First Sight is Georges Berthonneau.

Between, once again, calling his fellow brides and grooms 'rodents,' and admitting he wouldn't mind moving to Dubai, Georges also offered up some advice for potential MAFS contestants.

Georges ©channel 4

One follower quizzed, "Would you recommend MAFS?"

As one of only three remaining couple from MAFS 2023, Georges response wasn't all that surprising; his tidbit of additional advice, however, was.

"I would," the influencer responded before adding, "If you just stick to being you and aren’t a block of knob cheese, because, yeah, don’t blame the cameras, just be you."

Peggy and Georges are still together ©channel 4

We don't think we have heard the phrase "knob cheese," since 2011, but it is definitely time to bring the insult back. Also, eww.

Georges met his current bae, Peggy Rose, on the social experiment turned reality TV show and the duo had a rocky journey, to say the least, what with Peggy not being thrilled about Georges and his money-making ways and her parents not being his number one fan. But after announcing her new festive job role we have a sneaking suspicion Georges and his saucy antics are rubbing off on Peggy.

Georges continued, "Yeah, I would definitely recommend it, because remember, you could potentially find someone and if you don’t, someone might find you.’

©instagram

As well as himself and Peggy, the other couples who made it all the way to the final and are still going strong include Tasha Jay and Paul Liba as well as 'intruders' Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out who Georges is referring to as being a 'knob cheese,' seeing as Jordan somehow managed to rile up half the cast both on and off the show.

Speaking of which, Jordan will be going head to head to Luke Worley in an actual real life boxing match next year, catch us on the front row.

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that Georges will very much be #TeamLuke when the time comes, why pray tell?

Well, Jordan and his partner Erica only went and claimed to "not believe" the romance between Georges and Peggy which also leads us to believe the role of "knob cheese" has been exposed.