EXCLUSIVE: Ekin-Su and Davide reveal the last Islander they spoke to and you’re going to be SHOOK

However when we spoke to Ekin-Su and Davide ahead of their new TV show Homecomings, they seemingly shut down any speculation.

When we asked which four Islanders they'd invite over for a dinner date, Davide admitted, "Andrew and Tasha", with Ekin adding, " [ And ] Dami and Indiyah".

She then added, "We haven't even had time for us to go on a date. How could we go on a double date? We've been busy girl."

Ekin and Davide then revealed the Islander they spoke to last in person and honestly, we can't remember them even being on screen together.

"Probably at the Pride of Britain we spoke to Dami, Tasha, Andrew, Gemma and Luca. So we saw them for the first time in ages all together," Ekin began.

But then Davide added, "No you are wrong we met someone in Dubai - Cheyanne."

You remember Cheyanne Kerr right? She was the Casa Amor babe who got mugged off by Jacques O'Neill? His loss because she's living her best life with 160k Instagram followers.

So Cheyanne was the last person they say in person but the last Islander to message them? They spilled it all in a game of Mr and Mrs.

Ekin had to give Davide a hint about the last Love Island star she spoke to on text.

"Who messages me often? Who messaged me the other day inviting me out?", she asked him and eventually Davide revealed it was in fact Antigoni Buxton.

And it turns out that the 2022 Islander Davide last spoke to was Ekin-Su's ex Jay Younger.

"He messaged me in Dubai because he was there as well."

