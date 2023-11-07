Big Brother’s Paul Blackburn reveals the REAL reason behind the house divide

Big Brother is getting so good that we're starting to worry about what we're going to do with ourselves once it's done for the year.

Of course, we know what we'll do, we'll start obsessing over I'm A Celeb, but still, we're living for every drop of house action we can get night after night right now.

Just how divided is the Big Brother house? ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

The divide has been at the centre of some of the series' biggest scraps and rows, including the monumental one between Trish and Paul Blackburn which took place before he was evicted last Friday.

Naturally, when heat came face-to-face with Paul soon after his eviction to a barrage of boos, we simply had to get his thoughts on the house divide and those on either side of it.

To our surprise, the divide isn't anywhere near as dramatic as it's being portrayed on our screens, and the true reason it exists is actually rather practical – at least according to Paul (although that 'bullying' row with Trish was certainly dramatic in our books).

Paul ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

He told heat, "These two groups we see forming aren’t as heavy as they seem on camera, but that’s television for you."

He continued, "The narratives that get pushed on the outside and on the programme are completely different to what it’s like in the house."

Paul was keen to stress that Big Brother is pulling some major puppet strings behind the scenes, making the smallest things look colossal on screen – including his apparently very platonic relationship with Olivia.

The divide isn't as heavy as it seems on camera, according to Paul ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

Explaining what caused the divide to begin with, Paul said, "In the day, everyone’s sat round together. Everyone’s sat round the couches talking to each other. There are the two groups in the house, but we do cross paths. We do sit and talk to each other."

He continued, "I’m a loud character, Olivia was a loud character. Jenkin and Chanelle loved just being there and laughing at us. Other people just wanted to sit and chill and we respected that with each other. It wasn’t a negative thing as to why there were two groups, it was more we wanted to respect each other’s boundaries.

"There were people who wanted peace and people who wanted to have a laugh and a good time. We wanted to be loud, so we went in the garden and they just went upstairs every now and again.

"It wasn’t as deep as it looks or as deep as it seems."

Okay, but you were drowning in that smackdown with Trish, let's be real.

