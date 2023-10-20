Big Brother: why Zak Srakaew is ‘misunderstood’

There’s never a dull moment in the Big Brother house is there? The BB 2023 cast have been kicking off left, right and centre lately, with a divide between the housemates quickly becoming apparent.

Kerry Riches has formed a clique with the likes of Hallie Clarke and Olivia Young and, earlier this week, they took aim at Zak Srakaew – branding him “fake” and a “game player”.

It’s no surprise then that Zak was put up for eviction alongside Henry Southan. But, with Zak potentially facing the axe, his friend and housemate (in the real world, not Big Brother) has claimed that Zak has been “misunderstood” by the rest of the house.

Zak’s pal Lewis admitted that it had been “hard to watch” the way he’d been treated by the housemates.

He explained, “Him just being positive and friends of everybody, that isn't him being fake, it's just genuinely him as a person.”

Lewis also defended Zak following his ‘sexism’ row with Trish Balusa, insisting that his comments had been “misconstrued”.

“I understand what he's like, he's very friendly and has flirty banter, especially the stuff with Noky towards the end,” he said.

Lewis added, “It seemed like everything was going great and then within 24 hours, everyone was like ‘Yeah, I don't know if I'm a fan of Zak’ and I was like what's happened here? But it was just a misunderstanding of his personality.”

Zak received the most nominations this week after being put up for eviction by five housemates: Chanelle Bowen, Halle, Henry, Jenkin Edwards and Kerry.

Henry, who also faces the public vote, was nominated by Dylan Tennant, Jenkin, Noky Simbani and Olivia.

As for whether he thinks Zak will manage to escape eviction, Lewis said, “I fancy his chances but it's a hard one to be fair. I personally thought Kerry or Hallie or somebody like that was going to end up being up for nomination, and I would have been confident in him staying.

“I think Henry and Zak are probably on a very similar level, they're quite neutral kind of housemates. They've both got fan bases behind them for different reasons, both very different characters.

“Obviously I'm always going to back my boy. I think he's come across really well and I think he's more interesting than Henry, he's got more of a story and more of an outgoing personality. So fingers crossed the public gets behind him and he pulls through.”