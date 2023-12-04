Love Island’s Ella Thomas breaks silence on Whitney Adebayo ‘feud’

We know Love Island is about contestants looking for, ya know, love, but the Islanders often come out with real life besties and we have to admit that we love watching those platonic relationships blossom just as much as the romances.

Wait, have we just pitched a new TV show?

Love Island 2019 created the iconic bond between bombshells Maura Higgins and Molly Mae and five years later the duo are still BFFS.

Not forgetting the lads ofc; winter Love Island duo Casey O'Gorman and Tom Clare are rarely photographed apart and are constantly on each other social media stories. In fact, they live together in London these days.

Another duo we were sure would be pals until their dying day were Love Island 2023 finalists Ella Thomas and Whitney Adebayo.

OG Islander Ella was part of the show from day one and when Whitney rocked up on day three, the ladies instantly hit it off.

Sure, Ella and Whitney had a minor fall out when they were in the villa, but they soon made up and ended up in the final alongside their fellas. Ella and Tyrique Hyde came in third place with Whitney being announced as a runner-up along with her bae, Lochan Nowacki.

Since Love Island came to an end, Ella and Whitney haven't been spending as much time together as we had all hoped for and as a guest on the The Zeze Millz Show, Ella addressed the fall-out rumours.

"How are you and Whitney now? Are you guys cool?" Zeze asked.

Were we hoping Ella would reveal they were moving in together and BFF4L? Sure.

Is that what she replied with? Not quite.

"Yeah cool, no issue," Ella replied, "but we're not as close as we were in the villa."

"To be fair we've not had an altercation, nothing has happened, nothing bad has been said to each other," she went on, "It's just I'm super busy since coming out, she's super busy since coming out."

Both Ella and Whitney have thrived since they left the villa, Ella has her very own PLT line and Whitney recently revealed her hair brand is having a rebrand.

"When you're in there you have all these friendships because you spend 24/7 together but when you come out you get on with your life and I've got all my friends from before then and I've been mad busy."

Well, at least they're not enemies, we don't think we could live in a world where Whitney and Ella hated each other.