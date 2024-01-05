Love Island: Ellie Brown’s HOT new boyfriend revealed

It's getting hard to keep up with the Love Island lot.

And now Love Island 2018 star Ellie Brown has added to our workload after going Insta official with her hot new boyfriend.

Ellie appeared on Love Island in 2018 ©ITV Pictures

If you can't remember, Ellie found fame alongside Dani Dyer, Adam Collard and Wes Nelson during series four of the show.

She arrived alongside Zara McDermott, had an huge row with Georgia 'loyal' Steel and dated Charlie Brake who is absolutely minted.

charlie and ellie met and dated on love island 2018 ©Getty Images: Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Anyway, fast forward several years (and series of Love Island) and she's well and truly moved on from Charlie because she's now dating a gorgeous mysterious man (we say that because we can't find his Instagram).

Hard launching her relationship, she posted a loved-up snap on Christmas Day and wrote alongside the photo, "Showing my special man home, Merry Christmas everyone ❤️❤️❤️."

Obsessed.

And while she's gone all out by posting hm on her grid, it turns out he's been making small appearances throughout her carousel Instagram posts.

In October she posted a bikini snap alongside her boyfriend's arm and her followers went wild with her 2018 co-star Georgia writing, "How have I just seen this!!! Obsessed 😍 so happy for you lovely xxx".

Someone else said, "You found your person 🥹 so happy for you Elle 🫶🏻🤍".

Another added, "Look like someone found true love".

Opening up on The Blonde Diaries - the podcast she hosts alongside BFF and Love Island 2021 star Mary Bedford - she joked, "I have a boyfriend, like a real one I'm not just pretending.

"When he officially asked me to be his girlfriend I [posted] on my main Insta but I was kind of drunk when I did it."

She went on to add, "He's the most romantic person in the world."

Ellie's new boyfriend comes after she split from Charlie and Love Island 2019's Michael Griffiths.

Throwback to a few years ago and Ellie and Michael dated but their relationship caused drama between Ellie and Amber Gill and now they're no longer pals.

Peak.