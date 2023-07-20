Love Island’s Josh Brocklebank reveals secret ‘spark’ with Islander

by Sarah O'Byrne |

The only thing better than seeing an Islander get savagely dumped from the Love Island villa is hearing all of their behind-the-scenes goss once they leave. Love Island 2023 has had some particularly ruthless goodbyes, and we are loving every second.

Josh and Ella Barnes were the latest bombshells to enter the villa, and he shocked us when it was revealed that he had a connection to 2018 Islander, Zara McDermott. After taking Jess Harding on a date, he then coupled up with 19-year-old Amber as a friendship couple, but unfortunately, it’s not Friendship Island - that would be a much more boring show and there would be far less to write about. Josh failed to make a romantic connection with any other Islanders, or so we thought.

Josh has been doing his post-villa media rounds and revealed that he had a spark with another Islander which he would have liked to explore. The Islander in question is none other than Mitch Taylor’s current number one: Ella B.

When asked if there was anyone else he wished he had got to know romantically, Josh wasn’t afraid to name names. He said, “When me and Ella B met we got on really well. Her type is Essex boys - tall and tanned. When we first met on the first day, we were getting on like a house on fire. We’ll see what happens with the Mitch situation, I guess.”

Although we understand why bombshells aren’t allowed to couple up with each other, we can’t help but think that Ella B and Josh ditching the rules to be together would have made great TV.

When Josh first entered the Villa, his spark with a different Islander - Jess - unfortunately failed to turn her head from former project manager, Sammy Root.

“Jess was the person I was originally attracted to when I went in. She’s got a lot of good qualities - she’s a bubbly character. We’re both quite loud and energetic which compliments each other because I think I’m the same. I think her head was always with Sammy. You can see how well they get on and how genuine their feelings are so I’m happy for them," Josh said after leaving the villa.

Only time will tell what other secrets these Islanders spill post-Love Island.