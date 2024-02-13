Love Island’s Liberty Poole: ‘I’m staying optimistic about love’

A talented poet would probably describe Love Island's Liberty Poole as being as bright as the sun that shines over the villa (a modern-day poet, obvs, not one of your classics).

Just as we’d hoped, Liberty is exactly the same off-screen as she was when she owned the villa in this year’s Love Island: All Stars. She’s a girls’ girl, totally free of airs and graces, and would make a very welcome addition to anyone’s squad. She would always have your back, and would never try and nick your boyfriend. Plus, she’s a bloody good laugh. She is yet to watch the latest series back, but she’s looking forward to catching up. “I know it was drama-filled when I was in it, but it’s ramped up even more since I’ve been out,” she says in her strong Birmingham tones. “I’m as excited to see what happens next as everyone else.”

The 24 year old first took part in the show in 2021. She followed that up with an appearance on the Love Island Games last year, and her swansong was the current spin-off, which saw her leave the villa as a result of a public vote after coupling up with the notoriously chaotic Mitch Taylor. So, what’s the plan from here?

tidy: she's focussed on her career RN ©Marco Vittur

Why did you decide to go into Love Island: All Stars?

I hadn’t long done the Love Island Games in Fiji, and that was very different because it was more competition-based. I’m the type of girl who is all about friendship and love, and I just thought, “You know what? Third time lucky.”

Did you have any reservations about going back?

Not really. I think when it comes to Love Island, I’ve kind of had the whole experience. Like, I fell in love, I’ve been through a break-up and I’ve been friend-zoned, but I was hoping for the best. It’s always good to go in with a bit of optimism. I knew there would be big characters that I’d seen on the show before, but I didn’t want to prejudge anyone, so I went in with a completely open mind and got to know people for who they were rather than what I already knew.

How different was it to your other two experiences?

I feel like people eased into it a bit quicker. We knew more about what to expect and I think that made us more relaxed. Like, we’re already in the public eye, so we don’t need it to enhance our platforms as such. We all went in there for genuine reasons and to find someone. Everyone clicked straight away within the first few days. It was like a big dysfunctional family. We all loved each other and we got on, but we all got on each other’s nerves sometimes. It was the best kind of chaos.

with her girl kaz kamwi ©James Veysey/Shutterstock

You definitely got caught up in some drama…

I know, but honestly, 90 per cent of the time, I was living my best life. They didn’t show the bits where I was jumping in the pool with Toby [Aromolaran] trying to get people to play fun games. The drama happens naturally, because you’re living with these people 24 hours a day. Things move fast and emotions run high. It was like being on an all-inclusive holiday and I had a romance that didn’t work out.

Talking of all-inclusive, is there actually booze in those glasses?

There is, but you have an alcohol limit. You’re not allowed to go past two glasses of wine a night. The producers look after your welfare, so when we went to the club during the day, we didn’t have alcohol because they have to keep you hydrated. So, sometimes, yes, and sometimes, no.

How has your love life been since the first time you went on?

Oh God! I can’t help but laugh when you ask that. There hasn’t been a love life to discuss. I’ve been very much focused on my career, so there hasn’t been much romance. I’ve dated a few people, but I think the reason I find it difficult to find love on the show is because you’re supposed to keep your options open and I tend to give one person my all. Maybe that’s why Love Island didn’t work out for me? People laugh and are like, “Liberty genuinely thinks she’s going to meet her husband on Love Island!”

bikini babe: first time round in 2021 ©ITV / Shutterstock

Do you still think that? Would you go in again?

I don’t actually think it’s where I’m going to meet the love of my life now. I always go in with high hopes, thinking, “Yeah, this time is gonna be the time.” It just never is though, is it? I’ve tried it three times and I’m ready to move on to new things, but I’m so grateful for the memories I’ve made and the personal growth. I was proud of myself this time around. The first time I was on the show I was 21, and now I’m older, I’m not afraid to speak my mind and say what I’m thinking.

How are you feeling about the Mitch situation now?

In the first few conversations I had with him, I found him to be a really down-to-earth, nice boy. We spent a lot of time together and a lot of the islanders noticed that we were canoodling around the villa. We used to talk all day and laugh with each other. I knew that leading up to the first recoupling [when the girls chose], he wanted to keep his options open and get to know Demi [Jones], which he was more than entitled to do, because that’s the point of the show.

He is so messy, though!

I didn’t see everything from a bird’s-eye perspective like viewers did, so I took Mitch at face value. I had an inkling things weren’t right before the recoupling and I nearly chose Chris, but Mitch and I did have a good vibe, so I followed my heart and picked him. When Arabella [Chi] came in and they had a chat, he and I spoke on the sundeck and he gave me the impression that he was more with me. That’s why I was shocked when he pulled Arabella again. I got upset, because it did hurt. I wanted more energy from him and, as time went on, we were all over the place and I kind of pulled away. We couldn’t see eye to eye when I was expressing my emotions, and you have to have a level of self-respect and know your worth.

hot mess: sofa times with mitch ©Shutterstock

What was your conversation like after you left the villa?

We get on and there’s no bad blood. I don’t think Mitch is a bad person and I do actually think he’s got a good heart. He is messy –we all know that – I don’t know if he’s got the emotional maturity for something serious. But it’s entertainment at the end of the day and I wish him all the best.

Were you shocked at the brutal way you left the villa?

You know what? No. I half expected it, because my connection with Mitch came to an end at the time of the public vote and other couples were cemented. I think people were rooting for me, but I still wasn’t shocked at leaving. The public sees what we don’t and if they thought that it was right for me to go, I fully support that.

Which couples do you think will work outside of the villa?

I am rooting so hard for Molly [Smith], and whoever she’s in a couple with, to do well. That girl was so strong in there. I supported her all the way and she was upset about Callum [Jones], but she managed to come out the other side. I think her and Callum might still have something there, but she is very well suited to Tom [Clare], too, so I’ll support her whatever happens. I always wanted someone to come in for Kaz [Kamwi] and for her to win, because she’s my girl.

from love island series seven and love island games to all stars ©Marco Vittur

What’s your plan now?

I’ve got some really exciting things coming up. I don’t want to say anything until they’re confirmed, but some of my dream brands that I’ve always wanted to work with have approached me, so that’s really exciting. I feel like people have seen me dating, but there’s so much more to my personality. Like, I’m really bubbly, I’m a bit of a tomboy at heart, and I don’t have a care in the world. You only saw ten per cent of me on Love Island and that was usually relationship drama. I’m looking forward to showing people the other 90 per cent. I want to show my morals and values, and I want to empower people. I would like to do more TV work in the future and I think I’m really suited to light-hearted, motivational stuff. That’s more my passion.

Will you be sliding into any of the Love Island lads’ DMs?

I don’t think there was anyone on that show for me. I’ve come out with some very good friendships and I got on with all the boys. Me, Hannah [Elizabeth], Demi, Molly and Kaz clicked instantly, and I think we’ll all stay friends.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

How did you feel about being in skimpy bikinis a lot while you were in the villa? It’s quite exposing…

I always say, “I am me”. Hannah is like my sister and when we were given healthy food, we used to be like, “Where are the sausages and chips?” I love my curves and I’ve got naturally big boobs – you have to own your body. Everyone is unique. If we all looked exactly the same it would be boring.

Do you feel ready to settle down and find “The One”?

My main focus at the moment is my career, travelling and following my passions. I feel like I don’t want to go looking for love and when it happens, it happens. If I’m being honest, I’ve never really had a healthy, loving relationship, so I don’t know what that looks like. I’ve been cheated on in the past and given more than I got back, so I want someone who is going to value me. I’ve got to stay optimistic. Just because my person wasn’t on the show, it doesn’t mean they’re not out there.