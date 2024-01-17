Another Love Island winner ‘BANNED’ from All Stars amid rumoured return

Love Island: All Stars is officially in full swing after some of the most memorable Islanders from past series, including Liberty Poole, Callum Jones and Toby Aromolaran, returned to the villa for a second shot at finding love.

Now that the All Stars series has started, fans are eagerly anticipating all of the bombshells that are going to enter the villa and shake things up – with names like Sophie Piper, Megan Barton-Hanson and Tom Clare all rumoured to be returning to the show.

Another Islander whose name has been swirling around the rumour mill is Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley, however new reports have claimed that the Scottish singer has been BANNED from the show.

Paige is set to appear on Celeb Ex on the Beach later this year after filming the show with Finn Tapp back in October following their split and it’s claimed that MTV, who make the series, have blocked her from entering the All Stars villa.

A TV insider said, “Paige is absolutely gutted as she was desperate to do All Stars but there was a clause in the contract with MTV that essentially stopped her from doing so.

“It would have been different if Celeb Ex On The Beach had already aired, and she was hoping it might have done by now, but as it's still to be screened, she's essentially been blocked from entering the villa.”

The source told The Sun, “ITV bosses were miffed too, as they would have loved to have Paige back.”

However, Paige could still return to Love Island one day as the insider claimed she will be “in the mix” if there’s another All Stars series next year.

Who knows, Paige could even follow in the footsteps of Adam Collard and Kady McDermott and enter the villa as an ultimate bombshell on one of the summer series.

Representatives for Paige said the reports were "inaccurate" when contacted for comment.

Paige and Finn Tapp split last year ©Nicky Johnston/Comic Relief/Getty Images

Paige split from Finn last April, three years after they won the show, and moved out of their shared home in Manchester.

“Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end,” a source revealed at the time.

