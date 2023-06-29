Iconic Love Island winner RETURNS to the show

We love Love Island when the vibes and drama are giving in equal measure and Love Island 2023 is GIVING. The series has been on for almost a month now and we've rated almost every single ep thanks to an iconic mix of Islanders and producers essentially tossing out the rule book and doing whatever they f * ck they like – like giving Molly Marsh the boot (although we reckon she's coming back for Casa) and forbidding certain boys and girls from recoupling.

Every ep boasts a fresh surprise to keep us hooked and perpetually gagged, and last night's surprise delivered as per, although if you're not an eagle-eyed Love Island super fan you might've missed it...

Following in the footsteps of Adam Collard and Kady McDermott, a legendary ex Islander returned to the series with a bang, well, in her case, a banger.

Paige and Finn won Love Island 2020 ©© ITV Pictures

During Wednesday (28 June 2023) night's episode Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley made her spectacular return to the show three years after winning the series alongside now ex boyfriend Finley Tapp. But don't panic if you didn't spot her on screen – you didn't pop to the loo at the wrong moment or anything – as she didn't physically appear in the villa.

In fact, her new single, Lonely Tonight (a collab with LEØN TARØ) was played during last night's episode, just as Jess Harding got a text informing her that Whitney Adebayo and Sammy Root would be making dinner for all of the Islanders that night.

To be honest, we wouldn't have been aware of Paige's involvement in last night's episode if it weren't for Paige herself taking to her Instagram story during last night's episode to celebrate her single appearing on ITV2.

She wrote, "@loveisland just played my tune!!! 😭 🙌🏻 ❤️" and "Buzzzzzing 😝" as she filmed her cameo in last night's episode.

This isn't actually the first time a former Islander's single has been used in an episode of Love Island. Earlier this year, Love Island 2018 star Samira Mighty's absolute banger Like This, Like That was played during an episode winter Love Island 2023.

Paige Turley from Love Island 2020 ©© ITV Pictures

Scottish siren Paige was an Islander on season six of Love Island in 2020 just before the pandemic. Paige entered the villa on day one and was crowned the winner alongside Finn on day 43. The pair called it quits on their romance earlier this summer after three years of dating.