Whitney Adebayo lifts the lid on Love Island pals – and it doesn’t sound good

Love Island runner-up Whitney Adebayo will go down as one of the standout stars of Love Island 2023, if not one of the most iconic Love Island stars of all time, for more reasons than our editor has given us a word count for. But to summarise, she was CONSTANTLY giving.

She was giving then, she's giving now and she will continue to give. We're heat, we know these things.

Anway, speaking of Whitney giving, Whitney has just dropped her very first YouTube video, and yeah, it's...well, you know, giving.

Whitney ©ITV

Whitney shared a 30-minute-long Q&A – filmed by her equally iconic sister, answering a plethora of fan questions on Love Island, boyfriend Lochan Nowacki and the origins of 'Messy Mitch' Taylor (coined by Whitney, btw).

Whitney captioned the video, "Soooooo what’s it giving? my first YouTube video! 🥳 Hello family! you asked and I served, so don’t tell me that I’m not on my zoom anymore haha. Enjoyyyyy! Xxxx."

Predictably, our queen spilled an iconic amount of LI tea, but one comment that seriously perked up our ears involved her friendships with her fellow Islanders – mainly because it was brutally honest.

A fan asked Whit, "Do you feel like you made lifelong friends in the villa?" We fully expected the Love Island finalist to start gushing about villa besties like Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas, Jess Harding, Tyrique Hyde and Scott van-der-Sluis, but no, she responded in the most Whitney way ever.

She replied, "Yeah [I did make lifelong friends in the villa]. I see one or two probably lasting the long-run."

Sadly, she didn't name who these two individuals were, but it's safe to say Whit is done with the majority of this summer's Islanders.

One person she is definitely not referring to is boyfriend Lochan, who Whitney revealed she is closer to than ever and their families adore one another. They've have even used the 'L' word.

To be fair, it's called Love Island, not Friend Island – the queen came, saw and conquered, and long may she reign.

Upon entering the Love Island 2023 villa as a bombshell, Whitney first went on a a date with André Furtado where she quizzed him about why he had just been dumped by Catherine. We knew from that moment she would be a fabulous Islander.

André and Whitney never officially coupled up and the Londoner was first with Mehdi. During their time together Whitney and Mehdi had their fair share of rows before he was booted out of the villa on day 23.

It wasn't until Casa Amorhit that Whitney found true romance in the form of bombshell, Lochan; Whitney brought him back to the main villa and they lasted all the way to the final – and beyond.