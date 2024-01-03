Love Island 2023 contestant speaks out on ‘not making the cut’ for All Stars 👀

With some of Love Island’s most iconic Islanders set to return to the villa later this month for All Stars, the rumour mill is in overdrive as speculation mounts about which previous contestants will get a second shot at love.

Names like Tom Clare, Faye Winter, Georgia Steel and Michael Griffiths have all been bandied about, but we’ll have to wait a little while longer before ITV bigwigs release the confirmed line-up.

However, we now know one former Islander who WON’T be in the villa: winter Love Island 2023 star Zara Lackenby-Brown.

Zara rose to fame on Love Island at the start of 2023 ©ITV Pictures

Zara made an immediate impact on last year’s winter series when she entered as a bombshell and coupled up with footballer fittie Tom and although their romance quickly fizzled out and she was only in the villa for just over a week, the model and influencer is one of the most memorable Islanders of 2023.

Sadly though, Zara’s iconic antics couldn’t earn her a place in the All Stars cast as she’s hinted that she was lined up to appear but didn’t make it on to the show.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, Zara explained, “It’s All Stars, it’s not been done before. It’s the name really, it sounds pretty cool, pretty exciting. So, what better opportunity for a second chance, right?

“So, I was open to it. However, I have recently been informed that I did not make the cut.”

But it seems that Zara is taking the rejection in her stride as she continued, "It’s all good. I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason.

If my reappearance on the show isn’t meant to be, it just means I’m destined to take another path.”

Another Islander who won’t be appearing on the show is Anna Vakili, who reportedly pulled out of the show after being lined up producers.