Made in a Chelsea’s Temps parties with Islander following Imogen Bloom split

The once well defined worlds of reality TV are starting to merge into a Made in the Only Way is Love Island multiverse of madness and we are not sure we are prepared or ready for such an event.

In a headline we never thought we'd write, a Made in Chelsea cast member has been spending some quality time with not one but TWO Love Island bombshells.

Casa Amor bombshells, no less.

Just last week a newly single Tristan Phipps was off gallivanting on a lads holiday with Love Island winner, Kai Fagan and now Tristan's fellow SW3 pal is partying it up a storm with some Islanders of his own.

Posting a selfie of him and iconic Love Island 2022 star, Coco Lodge, who was of course part of the #titgate controversy alongside Andrew LePage and Tasha Ghouri, Temps showed his love for the bombshell.

"@coco_lodge 🫶🏻", he wrote.

Although the duo are all snuggled up in the photo, Coco is currently loved up with DJ and former Geordie Shore star, Joel Corry and Temps is constantly battling 'dating' rumours with pretty much every person he is photographed with.

But Coco wasn't the only Islander that Temps enjoyed a night out with as he also filmed himself doing shots of some questionable pink liquid with winter Love Island Casa lad, Bayley Mummery.

Sadly, Bayley never managed to make it back to the main villa during his time on Love Island, despite trying to woo Claudia Fogarty. Anybody who was watching the dating show knew that Bayley's attempt to sway Claudia was futile as she was very much besotted with Casey O'Gorman at the time.

Temps may well be enjoying his nights of partying at the moment but his BFF Miles revealed that Temps shares more than a few tears in the new series of Made in Chelsea and even went as far as to call his bestie a "cry baby."

The Tik Tok chef was involved in a fair bit of dramz during the Corsica series, after falling out with girlfriend Imogen Bloom, Temps ended the series with his relationship very much up in the air, only time will tell if they can patch it up and move on.