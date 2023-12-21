  1. Home|
  2. Entertainment|
  3. Married at First Sight

MAFS UK’s Luke Worley lifts the lid on producers involvement in scenes that got him axed

Two grooms were axed from this year's series

Luke Worley
by Emily Vierke |
Published

This year's series of Married At First Sight may have been and gone, but the drama certainly hasn't; in fact, if anything, it has sky-rocketed to unprecedented heights...

For example, Laura Jayne Vaughan deleted her social media for a hot sec after she fell out with Nathanial Valentino and was battling rumours she was dating fellow groom, JJ Slater.

Meanwhile Ella Morgan found herself in hot water with Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle when she referred to their relationship as, "toxic".

mafs cast
mafs cast fall out ©channel 4

Not to mention half the couples doing a switcheroo, with Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor more loved up than any of the ACTUAL matched couples from their season.

One feud that started on the show and gained serious momentum when the season came to an end was/is that between Luke Worley and Jordan.

In fact, it will be coming to a dramatic finale next year when the twoMAFS 2023 contestants go head-to-head in a boxing match. You couldn't make this stuff up.

As the big, bonkers day approaches, Luke and Jordan are constantly updating their followers on social media with what the heck is going on.

Jordan and Luke
Jordan ©channel 4

This week, they both took to Instagram Live to chat about their MAFS journey, with Luke opening up about what REALLY went down during that fight which resulted in him being chucked out of the social experiment.

"I think the problem with Jordan – this issue we've got with each other – is he doesn't take accountability," Luke began before continuing, "And for example, with the reason I went [to his door], for one, I was asked to go to his door anyway, Jordan knows this. I told him this."

Well, Jordan may well have known this, but did the viewing public?

Luke ©channel 4

"I was asked to go, I was told by a producer to go to his door, [I was] told that he knew I was going to his door by the way," Luke added.

And so the plot thickens...

Luke confronted Jordan after he made a comment about Luke's relationship with his former 'bride' Jay Howard and the altercation resulted in Luke being kicked out of the social experiment. Awks.

WATCH: 'It's like watching a car crash!' We go behind the scenes of #MAFSUK

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us