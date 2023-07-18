Adam Collard: ‘I got told I was boring on Love Island’

by heat staff |

When Adam Collard sauntered into the Love Island villa last summer for a second shot at finding love on TV, he went down in the show’s history as the first former Islander to make a comeback.

And while the Geordie bad boy has no regrets about re-entering the villa’s hallowed walls, his first appearance in Love Island 2018 will reign supreme.

The 27-year-old reality star tells heat, “I preferred series four because it was rawer. The fact it was a bit more ‘out there’ suited my personality more. The second time, I didn’t enjoy it as much. I think people were really excited for me to go back, but maybe for the wrong reasons. The most common thing that people say to me on the streets – it really winds me up – is, ‘Oh, you were boring on the second Love Island.’ Everybody wanted me to do what I did in series four. Maybe that would have happened if I was younger. I did have a great time regardless.”

Gym buff Adam first received his Lothario reputation during series four, but after finding a connection with Zara McDermott, the pair went on to date for around eight months before calling it quits. Last year’s appearance on the show saw him develop a bond with Paige Thorne, but their romance did not go the distance, with the lovebirds parting ways after several months.

Speaking nothing but highly of his exes, Adam also reveals that he keeps in touch with his fellow Islanders from series four, but it’s not the case with his cast-mates from last year. He says, “I was with Megan [ Barton-Hanson ] this week, I speak to Josh [ Denzel ], Wes [ Nelson ] and Sam [ Bird ] from time to time – he has been up to my family home and my dad speaks to him, too. I just don’t think it’s the same any more, though. You don’t get those full-cast bonds as much.”

Like millions of others, Adam has been glued to this series of the hit reality show, joking that the producers have been busy. “I think it’s been really good,” he says. “I like Zachariah [ Noble ]– he reminded me of me, the way he got done for playing the field a little bit and went back with Molly [ Marsh ]. And I didn’t expect Ella [ Thomas ] to ditch Tyrique [ Hyde ] at Casa Amor. I don’t think you can understand how much your emotions are mixed unless you’ve been in there. You do get hyper-attached to these people. No one is faking it.”

Not giving up on finding 'The One' on TV, Adam’s next move is putting his love life in the hands of Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson on Celebs Go Dating. Insisting that he and fellow former islander Chloe Burrows (from series seven) are “totally platonic”, Adam admits he’s learned a lot about himself already and the experts have dug into a couple of issues.

“I’ll hold my hands up, I’ve probably been the problem, as well as people I’ve been with in the past,” he says. “I think you can make something work on the show. I’ve never had the chance to date someone on TV and talk to my real friends and parents about it.

“If I learn something about myself, and meet someone, that’s a bonus. I think people will probably be surprised for different reasons.”

