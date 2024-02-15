Love Island EXCLUSIVE Joe Garratt exposes the biggest stirrer and LOL

It all kicked off in the most recent episode of Love Island, which ironically aired on Valentine's Day, although romance may have been in the air between some of the couples, there was no love lost between the All Stars Islanders.

After the public voted Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison as the couple who are "most boring" and "unlikely to last after the show," the duo, naturally, weren't exactly thrilled by the news.

georgia and anton ©itv - love island

We can't imagine it helped when Callum Jones declared that he, as well as his partner Jess Gale and fellow couple, Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie, were, "not argumentative, we're not boring, we're just SEXY."

I mean it's true, but talk about rubbing salt in the wound for the the couples hovering on the podium.

But, if you thought Callum was the villa mate causing drama and stirring the pot you would be mistaken, that award goes to another northern lad.

Recently dumped Islander, Joe Garratt, was the latest guest on heat's Under the Duvet podcast where he chatted to Harriet Rose about his short but sweet time on Love Island.

Joe garratt ©itv - love island

Opening up about his fellow Islanders, Joe called out one of his All Star comrades for being "snakey," and also offered his thoughts on whether Callum and Molly Smith will rekindle their love.

Joe also revealed who caused the most dramz and the Love Island 2019 contestant didn't hold back.

"Josh does not mind stirring the pot in challenges," Joe laughed and that is something we can all agree on and do we love him for it? Of course.

josh loves to 'stir' ©itv - love island

Joe continued, "He is happy to say whatever he feels and stirring," he continued, "He definitely loves a bit of drama but he is brilliant with it, he just says what's on his chest regardless whether he's going to cause drama, he just says it."

Lets be honest, if Josh wasn't in the All Stars villa causing a scene it would just be more of Georgia Steel chatting about having 'history' with all the Islanders, Georgia H meditating and Adam Maxted strolling around looking angry 24/7.

So thank you, Josh.

