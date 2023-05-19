Love Island 2023 couple who had so much sex they were REMOVED from the bedroom

At this point we feel like we know everything about the Love Island lot, especially the 2023 Islanders.

During a game of say it or shot it, Samie Elishi and Tom Clare (before their split) admitted they had sex in the villa.

tom and samie in the villa ©ITV

After Samie appeared embarrassed, Chloe Burrows told her, "I thought you didn't on your series. Don't worry babe, on my series we were shagging like rabbits.

"It was disgraceful. People were shagging on the first few weeks on my series."

Samie then added, "You know what, they don't show it anymore."

samie and tom together ©ITV Pictures

Tom then exposed his fellow Islanders Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga and said, "Shaq and Tanya [ had sex ] every night.

"100 per cent [ they were the worst ] ."

Samie jumped in and said, "They were on the sofa."

Tom then added, "They got put in their own bed downstairs."

Well, we definitely didn't see any of this on TV.

shaq and tanya together ©ITV

Remember during Love Island 2016 when Emma Jane Woodhams had sex on top of the covers with Terry Walsh?