MAFS UK star reveals the REAL reason producers stopped the legal marriages

Here in our little MAFS UK bubble, it’s hard to believe that not everyone is a fan of the experimental reality show. You’ve got devastating break-ups, physical fights, cliff-hangers, and cheating scandals - seriously, what more could you want from a show?

However, every year when a new series begins, a handful of viewers criticise the show for not taking marriage seriously enough, and shout at their telly, “Why in the world someone would choose to marry a stranger on TV?”

Well, those viewers will be happy to learn that there are in fact no legal marriages in the series.

Peggy and Georges at their 'wedding' ©Channel 4

So how can a show about strangers getting married not actually have any marriages? Well, one icon of MAFS UK 2023 has lifted the lid on why contestants don’t actually tie the knot.

Peggy Rose, best known for saying ‘I do’ to Georges Berthonneau on MAFS 2023, has been spilling the tea on what went down on MAFS when the cameras weren’t rolling ever since her series stopped airing.

Let’s not forget she also revealed that she tried to warn fellow bride Shona Manderson of Brad Skelly’s behaviour before they were asked to leave, so it’s safe to say we can trust our girl Peggy.

She recently took to Insta for a Q&A where she revealed even more behind-the-scenes secrets.

georges and peggy had their fair few of ups and downs ©E4

One fan asked whether she and Georges were legally married or not, which is a fair question because while we do see a full wedding and honeymoon, the couples on the show do seem to break up awfully fast.

Peggy shed some light on the matter, replying, “No, but it feels real and our wedding was everything I could have wished for and more 🥰…

"I heard that they were contractual in previous series, but they stopped as they spent too much on divorces! 😅”.

Considering how many couples jumped ship this series - including Terence Edwards’s record-breaking split from Porscha Perenelle, and Thomas Kriaras and Rozz Darlington’s brutal break-up - it’s probably for the best that they can just tear up their fake marriage licenses at the end of the day.