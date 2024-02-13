Uh-oh, Georgia Steel’s SAVAGE ex-fiancé Callum Izzard is heading somewhere hot looking for love

It won't be long before the most recent series of Love Island comes to an end, as in less than a week. But do not fear for another romance reality TV is making a comeback and if you have enjoyed Love Island: All Stars you're going to be OBSESSED with this one.

The premise of All Stars was former Islanders returning to the villa for second chance at love, or third if you're half the current contestants. We didn't think for a second that it would turn out to be a holiday of exes catching up and kissing on the terrace.

georgia steel on all stars ©itv - love island

Who knew that Arabella Chi and Toby Aromolaran had a past? Who had ANY IDEA that recently split Molly Smith and Callum Jones would be spending a South African getaway together and have to watch on as they snogged other Islanders? We sure didn't.

But that is exactly what has occurred and have we loved every bloody second. Of course we have. Therefore it comes as no surprise that we are equally as excited about the return of Ex on the Beach, the celeb version no less; the TV show that is ACTUALLY about celebs coming face to face with a scorned famous lover.

ex on the beach cast ©paramount - ex on the beach

We all know by now that Paige Turley and Finley Tapp will be reunited on the show but we are now wondering if Georgia Steel will give Maya Jama a run for her money and make a slow-mo walk out of the ocean.

ICYMI Georgia's ex Callum Izzard, of Ibiza Weekender fame, will be taking part in the series and it's not like Georgia doesn't have a penchant for dating shows.

All Stars is her third shot at the romance reality TV series as not only was she on in it back in 2018 but she also took part in The Love Island Games in Fiji - which is where she started up her love affair with Toby, btw.

callum will be on ex on the beach ©paramount - ex on the beach

To be fair, if we were Georgia we aren't sure we would ever want to come face to face with her ex-fiance ever again. Callum previously opened up about the split and phrases such as "After a while it starts to fade, the looks aren’t there anymore," and "I’ll be honest, I’m just a clever person," were being thrown around so there's THAT.

Who is Callum Izzard?

Callum Alexandré Izzard is a reality TV star and boxer who first rose to fame on Ibiza Weekender.

How old is Callum Izzard?

Born 23 February 1995, Callum is 28 years old.

Where is Callum Izzard from?

He is from Sheffield.

What happened between Callum Izzard and Georgia Steel?

Eeeek. The two northerners met when filming Ex on the Peak - a US spinoff of Ex on the Beach - in 2019 and were even engaged.

But it was not a romance set to last and since then both Callum and Georgia have had a few choice words to say about each other.

callum and Georgia were engaged ©Getty Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

What happened between Callum Izzard and Ella Rae Wise?

Callum and TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise dated for a hot sec back in 2022 but it's safe to say that they are no longer together. They met while filming The Challenge in Argentina and hit it off but the couple split shortly after.

FYI, Arabella was ALSO on The Challenge but from what we gather, Callum only had eyes for Ella at that point.

Who is Callum Izzard dating?

Judging by his Instagram, Callum is currently loved up with a mystery brunette. Needless to say it's neither Georgia nor Ella.

What does Callum Izzard do?

He has starred in many reality TV shows including Celebrity Ghost Trip and Celebs Go Dating and is an influencer working with Boohoo and Pal Joey. He is also a boxer and even went head to head with Geordie Shore's James Tinsdale who he beat.

Is Callum Izzard related to Michael Griffiths?

No but we are SO GLAD that we aren't the only ones who think they look alike. When the promo pics for Ex on the Beach landed on our desk we all thought it was the return of Michael 'Chaldish' Griffiths but nope, just our Callum.

What is Callum Izzard's Instagram?

You can follow Callum at @CallumAlexandre.

WATCH: Love Island Mitch, Hannah and Liberty | Under The Duvet FULL PODCAST EP 2