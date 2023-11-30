Ouzy See goes public with ‘inspirational’ new girlfriend following cheating scandal

We were provided with THREE series of Love Island this year and I think we can all agree that was more than enough.

The winter series gave us the most unproblematic winners in the shows history, Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan, so we will thank the producers for that - but did anyone actually watch Love Island Games? Or did we all just catch snippets of it from social media and admire the return of Jack Fowler from afar?

The summer 2023 series, however, was a whole different ball game.

the love cast of 2023 ©itv

Firstly, it gave us Whitney Adebayo and her always on-point one liners. Who could ever forget her telling the Casa Amor lads she was keeping her mouth SHUT because, and I quote, "I'm not going to say too much because men be shape shifters."

Where is the lie?

Talking of unforgettable scenes and Casa Amor, one of the most gasp-worthy moments in the series was when Ouzy See came in and turned the head of Ella Thomas.

Ella and Ouzy ©itv

Every single person who had watched the show thought there was no way in hell that Tyrique Hyde would stay loyal to Ella when all the couples were separated during the always trying Casa Amor week seeing as his head was pretty much on a swivel. But we were all eating our words within hours when it became clear that Ty wasn't the half of the duo we needed to worry about as Ella returned to the villa with Ouzy on her arm and absolute chaos erupted.

Once his time in the Spanish villa was over, Ouzy found himself caught up in even MORE dramz when he was accused of cheating on Kady McDermott. Awks.

Ouzy was accused of cheating on kady ©itv

The Scottish model was booted out alongside returning bombshell, Kady, who was originally a contestant on Love Island 2016, but the romance was short lived when it was revealed that Ouzy hadn't stayed loyal. Naughty Ouzy.

But we are hoping the hottie has learnt his lesson as there's a new lady in his life. Ouzy has been romancing influencer Sophie Lee and recently opened up about their relationship.

"She's inspirational," Ouzy told The Sun, "We've been dating for a few months."

Ouzy is currently dating award-winning influencer Sophie Lee ©Instagram

Ouzy continued, "We're in the early stages, I'm here [at The Beauty Awards] supporting Sophie tonight as she's been nominated."

Sophie is a motivational speaker and social media queen who was left scarred after a fire-breathing accident went wrong. Countless surgeries and hospital visits later and Sophie is open about her "journey" and dedicates her time to promoting self-love.