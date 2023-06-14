Love Island ‘villain’ throws shade at Zachariah Noble – and OUCH

They don't call them Love Island villains for nothing, you know? Actually, they totally do that sometimes, but throwing shade at Islanders you've never met before is definitely the kind of iconic villain behaviour we're here for. And the target? None other than Love Island 2023's first bombshell, the 6ft5 living statue that is Zachariah Noble.

If the looks weren't enough, we'd probably couple up with him just to take that last name someday. But not everyone is head over heels with Mr Noble.

So which villainous Islander has called Zach out and what did they say?

It's a little too early on in the game to crown anyone the villain of the current series, so we must be talking about a legendary villain from a previous series. We totally are, and she's just that – legendary. And for the record, she was never a 'villain' in our books.

Tanya – who finished Love Island series nind in fourth place alongside now boyfriend Shaq Muhammad – recently appeared on Murad Merali's legendary podcast to share her thoughts on this year's Islanders, her feelings on being branded the villain of winter Love Island, being misrepresented by Love Island producers, her relationship with show enemy Martin Akinola and SO much more. It was a bloodbath – in the best way.

But back to that sharing her thoughts on this year's Islanders part, Tanya had some choice words ready for the likes of current Islanders such as Mehdi Edno and Zachariah Noble.

While revealing that she was friends with Catherine Agbaje prior to her entering the Majorca villa, the conversation with Murad soon moved to one of Catherine's love interests on the show so far – Zach. Tanya was quick to compare the hunky basketball player to Love Island 2018 and Love Island 2022 star Adam Collard, which here at the heatworld office is some SERIOUS shade. After all, Adam is arguably the series' most notorious player.

She told Murad, " [ Zach ] thinks he’s that guy who was playing everyone on Love Island. He thinks he’s Adam [ Collard ] . He’s trying to be Adam right now."

Oof.

In just a few short days, Zach has been associated with not one, not two, but three stunning Islanders – Catherine, Molly Marsh and now newbie bombshell Charlotte Sumner. Although to be fair, they've all seriously wanted a piece of the Collard – sorry, the Noble.

Speaking of Mehdi, who is currently coupled up with possibly the best Islander to ever grace our screens, Whitney Adebayo, Tanya said, "Mehdi’s fun to speak to, but everyone knows there’s always that one guy they put in there that’s friendship zoned." Oof again.

