Made in Chelsea icon hints at returning to the show six years after quitting

Who remembers the Made in Chelsea days of Millie Mackintosh slapping people at glitzy parties and Spencer Matthews doing wrong by every girl he ever dated?

Remember when he bought Stephanie Pratt a designer handbag – Prada if we are not mistaken – as an apology? Oh, to be a a scorned lover of the OG Chelsea charmer.

Although we love our current cast – Sam Prince is chaos in human form and there is something about Maeva D'Ascanio which makes us both intimidated by her and want to be her – we will always have a soft spot for the golden era of MIC.

With this in mind, every time a former cast member hints at heading back to the reality TV show we turn into excited golden retriever – it's given Sam Thompson energy.

During a recent Q&A on social media, Binky Felstead, who was an OG Chelsea star and was part of the show for six years, made a comment which has given us hope she may well make a comeback to the show that started it all for her.

One follower asked Binky, "Can we get the old MIC crew back any plans to return?"

Binky responded with a pic of Rosie Fortescue and Louise Thompson looking all cute and cozy as they hung out in a gorgeous house and replied, "Who knows, it would have to be a very differently filmed show, but these two and I are still super close and were discussing potential ideas over lunch last month"

Now, we are not one to jump the gun here at heat HQ but this definitely isn't a no, in fact, it feels more likes a yes than anything.

All three were on the show during the same period and were caught up in countless dramas; Louise, of course, had a tumultuous relationship with Spencer, Binky was cheated on several times by Alex Mytton and Rosie was often butting heads with frenemy Millie.

Since they left the show, several former cast members have opened up about how difficult being part of a reality TV show can be; Sophie Habboo called it 'soul destroying,' with Lucy Watson claiming it to be a 'controlling' environment.

Binky's BFF, Ollie Locke-Locke left the show last year, alongside husband Gareth Locke-Locke, which means that Liv Bentley is the longest-serving cast member and seeing as her and Binky are still pals it's the perfect in for Binky to slide in to.

Perhaps she will do a Tiff Watson and pop up when brunch is being had and to offer advice and a shoulder to cry on for the main cast...