MAFS UK EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Kriaras’ X-rated scene that was CUT from the show

It seems like forever ago since we were obsessed with Married At First Sight and that's probably because of all the Love Island drama currently airing on TV.

Cast your mind back to last year though and after series 10 of Love Island, we quick became obsessed with the MAFS 2023 cast.

Need a quick reminder?

Jordan ©channel 4

We're talking about the one onscreen, not the one that didn't go ahead because of off screen drama?

We spoke to Erica Roberts over the phone and she spilled the tea on Luke's 'piss take' reason for pulling out of the fight - Erica's words, not ours FYI.

Anyway, another couple we were obsessed with was Thomas Kriaras and Rozz Darlington. Things got off to a rough start with Rozz branding them "awkward" on their wedding day.

They then made a go of things, seemed to be one of the strongest couples but shockingly split at the last stage.

The Reunion Pictured: Thomas & Rosaline ©E4

Fast forward to 2024 - a few months after the experiment finished airing on TV - and they're still good pals and MAFS behind the scenes secrets are apparently still coming to light.

When we shared an Uber with Thomas and Georges Berthonneau after attending XX, we had to ask if they had any tea on the show and they didn't disappoint.

"Erm, I don't know I've said anything haven't I," Thomas insisted.

Luckily Georges was on hand, "No he hasn't actually."

"Thomas once stuck a dildo on his head and there's a scene where he has a circle - from where he stuck the dildo - but they didn't actually show it."

Err, why didn't they show it pls?

Georges ended his answer in an iconic way "My pleasure Thomas" before winking.

Wrapping the chat up, Thomas added, "Yeah that did happen. Sorry mum!"

LOL.

This isn't the first X-rated confession we've received from the MAFS cast. Remember when Rozz revealed the saucy 'punishment' she received from Thomas?