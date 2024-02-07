Faye Winter reveals why she said no to Love Island: All Stars

We'll be honest, it's the morning after Love Island queen Kaz Kamwi was brutally dumped from All Stars and, frankly, we don't feel like blowing smoke up the show's 🍑 quite yet. Kaz was a babygirl to all of us and she deserved better.

In short, she's not doing it (soz) and she said as much when one of her followers asked the following during a recent Instagram Q&A, "Why are you not on our screens in South Africa?"

Sharing a wholesome – and no doubt symbolic – snap of a sunset/sunrise, Faye admitted that she saw Love Island as a one-time thing, and insinuated that she wouldn't have been able to take part as she's working on a top-secret project behind-the-scenes.

While Faye didn't flat-out admit to being approached by producers in her response, it sure sounds like the opportunity presented itself one way or another and she closed the door on it.

Faye wrote, "I'm so grateful for everything Love Island, for everything it's given to me, the experience, the lessons and most of all you guys. I really want to use my platform for change and to give back. I have been working on something that I can't wait to share so I wanted toggle all my energy to that.

"Love Island is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to always remember it that way."

Well, it's a thrice in a lifetime opportunity if you're Scott van-der-Sluis, but we hear you loud and clear, Faye.

During her Love Island stint, Faye coupled up with a few different contestants. She was first paired with Brad McClelland before going on a date with would be winner Liam Reardon and coupling up with the Welsh lad.

When Teddy Soares entered the villa on day 12 it was all over for the other fellas as Faye's head was well and truly turned by the Mancunian.

It seemed to be smooth sailing for the duo but then Casa Amor hit and all hell broke loose. After receiving a postcard that showed Teddy and his, erm, antics, Faye decided to recouple with a bombshell called Sam Jackson.

The break-up didn't last for long though as just five days later Faye and Teddy got back together before making it all the way to the final.

They lasted longer than most when they left the villa but confirmed they had split at the start of 2023, hence why we literally ALL thought she was South Africa-bound.

Unless this is a double bluff, which is such All Star behaviour...