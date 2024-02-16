Controversial MAFS UK star blasts reunion following ‘fall out’ with producers

Oh, the Married At First Sight bosses really know how to treat us.

The UK air date for the start of MAFS Australia 2024 was confirmed this week and it turns out that the first episode will air on the very same day as the MAFS UK 2023 reunion. Treating us, indeed.

The MAFS cast love a row ©channel - MAFS

The brides and grooms from the 2023 season were chaotic to say the least and at this point just two of the original couples are still together.

Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle, who were 'intruder' contestants on the show are still together and going from strength to strength.

As are Tasha Jay and Paul Liba, who were an OG pairing that had a slightly rocky journey but are very much loved up.

Another surprise duo was Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson who coupled up once the social experiment turned dating show was over but, by the looks of things, they are a match made in heaven.

Jordan and erica are still together ©channel 4 - mafs

From what we can gather all three of those couples will be enjoying the, always dramatic, MAFS dinner party but the same can't be said for their fellow brides and grooms.

One person we definitely will NOT be seeing is Essex lad, Luke Worley, and is anyone actually surprised?

With the reunion airing in less than two weeks Luke recently took to his Instagram to answer some fan questions and revealed why he won't be in attendance.

He wrote, "The simple answer: I fell out with the producers/channel because of the edit and the trust was lost. I'm sure my name would've been mentioned though 🙄."

During his time on MAFS, Luke was easily one of the most discussed members of the cast – what with trying to kick down Jordan's door and calling Laura Jayne Vaughan a 'gold digger' – hence him calling his new podcast 'The Controversial Podcast'.

He also called his designated partner, Jay Howard - who he is no longer with, btw - a pushover and ended up being booted out of the show for, erm, misbehaving.

Luke and jay ©channel 4 - mafs

Luke isn't the only groom 'banned' from the reunion as Brad Skelly, who was first coupled up with Shona won't be back down to the fact that he was also kicked off the show. Once again not surprising as the Grimsby model was called out for his 'controlling,' and 'gas-lighting' behaviour which we can all agree is a big fat NO.

