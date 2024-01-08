MAFS UK’s Luke Worley reveals ‘controversial’ new job following Jordan Gayle fight

There are a few different job roles that the Married at First Sight cast jump into when they leave the social experiment turned reality TV show...

A clothing line is a popular choice, just ask Peggy Rose or perhaps joining the world of OnlyFans a la Aussie sensations Bronte Schofield and Jessika Power.

A few of them return to their OG jobs, while others eyeing up other reality TV shows – you all saw JJ Slater partying with Nikita Jasmine and Demi Sims in Essex, right?

mafs cast of 2023 ©itv

But one of their most popular ventures post MAFS is podcasting – in fact, it seems like every reality TV and their wife has one nowadays.

From Australian MAFS troublemaker Harrison Boon and his self-titled show, to Made in Chelsea lothario Miles Nazaire and his pal Love Island bombshell, Charlie Radnedge opening up every week on their Playtime Podcast, grabbing a mic and chatting to your mates is all the rage.

Which is why it came as a surprise to absolutely no one when MAFS 2023 groom Luke Worley, who was matched with and has now split from Jay Howard, announced he was joining the podcasting fold.

Luke ©channel 4

Taking to his social media, the Essex lad revealed that 2024 will be the year he launches his very own podcast and if we're being honest he nailed it with the title.

He captioned the announcement post, "@controversialpod podcast is launching soon! Make sure you’re following.

"Let me know in the comments what controversial subjects you want to hear about 👀.

"Are you going to listen and follow?"

Luke's fellow groom Thomas Kriaras commented his support for his pal's new venture, "I am buzzinggggggggggg,"

One fan wrote, "Yessss!!!! We want all the juicy lukeeeeyyyyy goss 😁😁😁😁😁😁" with another adding, "@lukeworley1 we love a bit of from our Luke ❤️"

Luke was more than a bit controversial during his time on MAFS, from fighting with Jordan Gayle to accusing Laura Jayne Vaughan of being a 'gold digger,' Luke did not hold back when it came to causing mayhem.

With that in mind, we cannot even imagine how chaotic Luke is going to be on his very own podcast, now that he doesn't have producers and a whole team keeping him in check. Drama indeed.

The Instagram account is currently private but Luke promises, "The account will go public when it launches 🚀"