Love Island EXCLUSIVE: dumped Islanders exposes ‘distraught’ Callum Jones scenes

Let's not lie, this series of Love Island has been top tier.

The All Stars producers have managed to reunite Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, make the nation fall in love with Anton Danyluk and get Casey O'Gorman to reveal why he ended things with Georgia Harrison -remember she went on a spiritual retreat and started seeing his granddad... who had died?

But if you cast your mind back to day one, the producers hit the ground running with Molly Smith and Callum Jones entering as bombshells on the same day - six months after they split.

molly and callum's iconic reunion on day one ©ITV

Savage.

Sorry to sound like an Islander but they've both been on a 'journey' - snogging Chris Taylor on the terrace, getting involved in a triangle with Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran and having Casey pull you for a chat (even though you're in a couple with his roommate and BFF).

And Callum has seemingly taken things like a champ and has thrown shade left, right and centre.

Need a reminder?

"The proofs in the pudding... Yorkshire pudding"

"You're full of broken biscuits"

callum was iconic at the PDAs ©ITV

Iconic behaviour, tbh.

But according to dumped Islanders Liberty, Hannah Elizabeth and Mitch Taylor, Callum's actually been going through it.

After revealing why Callum and Jess Gale won't last (because it's "too late" to get "invested in someone else" - Mitch's words not ours), the Messy Islander went on to say, "He did actually really like Georgia.

"He genuinely did but now that's ended... You can even see the camera man panning to him when Toby and Georgia are together and he's just distraught."

callum's had a tough time in the villa ©ITV

Poor Callum.

Well the All Stars final is fast approach and he seems to be "open" to chat with 2019 Islander Joanna Chimonides so who knows.

It was only last week that Demi Jones opened up about the 'hard' Molly scenes we haven't seen on TV.

So maybe this time next week, Callum and Joanna or Callum and Jess will be totally loved up?

