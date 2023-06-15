Love Island 2023: so, who left the villa last night?

Did you frantically google 'who left Love Island?' last night? We've got you covered.

We're on our second week of Love Island 2023 and we've already said goodbye to two Islanders and the latest is...

* drum roll please *

Ruchee Gurung was the second Islander dumped from the villa and fans were less than impressed with one person tweeting, "Ruchee should’ve stayed I don’t care. Absolutely fuming, one of the only girls I like in there and she’s gone bc 'Ella had more potential' f--k off."

ruche and medhi ©ITV

Someone else commented, "Very annoyed that Ruchee is gone for these 2 boring women".

Another added, "Nah I’m actually fuming Ruchee is my favourite. producers bring her back now".

While we eagerly wait for the new bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis to enter the villa, here's everyone else who has been dumped from the villa so far. Obvs, spoilers ahead and all that.

Who left Love Island?

Ruchee Gurung

ruchee has been dumped ©ITV

Ruchee was an OG bombshell but she failed to find love with Mehdi Edno (who the public paired) and Andre Furtado who wanted to pursue things with Catherine Agbaje. After the Islanders were forced to pick between Ruchee and Ella Thomas, the former was dumped from the villa.

Entered the villa: day one

Left the villa: day 10

George Fensom

George was the first Islander voted out of the villa and he failed to find love with any of the girls.

Entered the villa: day one